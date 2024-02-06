WATCH: Joshua and Victoria Overington from Mýse restaurant celebrate Michelin Star just seven months after opening
Mýse, in Hovingham, was awarded a star at this year’s Michelin Guide Ceremony on Monday evening.
The award ceremony, which took place at The Midland Hotel, in Manchester, on Monday (Feb 5), marked the 50th anniversary of The Michelin Guide in Great Britain & Ireland.
Mýse was awarded its first Michelin Star after only opening in the summer of 2023 by Joshua and Victoria Overington.
Nestled in the picturesque village of Hovingham amongst the rolling Howardian hills of North Yorkshire, Mýse celebrates the ancient North Yorkshire terroir surrounding the restaurant, drawing on the area’s rich history with Joshua’s elegant spin on traditional Yorkshire cooking.
Speaking to The Yorkshire Post, Joshua said: “To win one star in seven months of opening is mind-blowing – it’s not something we expected and we’re a bit flabbergasted really.”
Mýse (pronounced 'meez') was also recently shortlisted for Best New Restaurant at the Good Food Guide Awards 2024 and the area it’s based in was crowned the most exciting food destination in the UK.
Speaking further, Joshua said: “It really is the new food capital, there are so many good restaurants.
"There is some amazing talent.
"For it to be voted the most exciting destination is why we opened the restaurant, we knew it was an amazing place and the produce we can find on our doorstops.
“Amazing game being shot, amazing asparagus.”
The ceremony also saw The Ledbury become the ninth Three Michelin Star restaurant in Great Britain & Ireland, six new Two Star establishments – including 2 Indian restaurants which become the first in the UK to receive Two Michelin Stars, 18 new One Michelin Star and six new Michelin Green Stars awarded for outstanding commitment to sustainable gastronomy.
