Halloumi and aubergine burgers

“These burgers are so good they will impress all your guests, not just vegetarians,” says chef Tom Kerridge.

“Halloumi and aubergine are charred on the grill, for a great balance of textures. The toppings here are extra special: smoky garlic and herb mayo, a fiery roasted chilli butter, and peppery rocket that brings a pop of freshness to every bite.”

Tom Kerridge's halloumi and aubergine burger. Picture credit: Cristian Barnett/PA

Serves 4. Ingredients: 2 large aubergines; 2 x 250g blocks of halloumi, each halved horizontally; Salt and freshly ground pepper

For the roasted chilli butter: 3 long red chillies; 100g butter, softened; ½tsp sweet smoked paprika; 1tbsp finely chopped flat-leaf parsley

For the garlic mayonnaise: 1 large whole garlic bulb; 1tbsp extra virgin olive oil; 2 sprigs of thyme, leaves picked; 2 handfuls of hickory wood chips (for the barbecue); 100ml mayonnaise; Juice of ½ lemon

To assemble: 4 burger buns; 60g rocket

Tom Kerridge's dry-rub chicken wings. Picture credit: Cristian Barnett/PA

First make the chilli butter. Place the chillies on a hot barbecue and cook for about 10 minutes, turning often, until blackened all over. Pop them into a bowl, cover with clingfilm and let steam for a few minutes.

For the garlic mayo, cut the top off the garlic bulb to expose the clove tips. Sit, cut-side up, in a small heavy-based frying pan, drizzle over the extra virgin olive oil and sprinkle with salt, pepper and thyme.

Scatter a large handful of hickory wood chips onto the barbecue coals for extra smokiness. Place the frying pan on the barbecue over indirect heat. Put the lid on the barbecue and cook the garlic for 45 minutes or until it is soft.

Meanwhile, peel, deseed and finely chop the chillies. Place in a bowl with the softened butter, smoked paprika and chopped parsley. Mix well and season with salt and pepper to taste. Set aside.

Remove the pan from the barbecue and transfer the garlic to a plate. Leave to cool. Once cooled, squeeze the soft garlic flesh out of the skins into a bowl and mash well with a fork. Add the mayo and lemon juice, season with salt and pepper to taste and mix to combine.

Halve the aubergines lengthways and then cut a two centimetre-thick steak from each half.

Cook the aubergine and halloumi steaks on the barbecue over a medium-high heat for about three to four minutes on each side until nicely browned and tender. Turn and brush them with a little chilli butter as they cook but allow the halloumi to caramelise before flipping it over.

Towards the end of the cooking, lightly toast the burger buns on the barbecue, cut side down, then remove and smear the cut surfaces with any remaining chilli butter.

To assemble, spread some garlic mayo on the burger bun bases. Add an aubergine steak, a halloumi steak and then a big handful of rocket. Spread some more garlic mayo on the bun lids. Sandwich the burgers together and secure the lid with a wooden skewer. Tuck in!

Dry-rub buffalo chicken wings

“This is an absolute banger of a starter,” says Tom Kerridge. “Juicy, crispy wings are coated in punchy spices that bring the heat, but I’ve got you covered: the cool, creamy ranch dressing keeps things balanced.

“These are the ultimate crowd-pleaser and you’ll likely be making them on repeat all summer long.”

Serves 6. Ingredients: 16 large chicken wings (1.5kg in total), tips removed and jointed; 200g table salt; 10 black peppercorns; 4 bay leaves; 2tbsp light olive oil

For the dry rub: 1tsp chilli powder; ½tsp cayenne powder; 1tsp sweet smoked paprika; 2tsp garlic powder; 1tsp onion powder; 1tsp ground cumin; 1tsp dried thyme leaves

For the ranch dressing: 3 heaped tbsp soured cream; 3 heaped tbsp mayonnaise; ½ garlic clove, finely grated; 3 dashes of Worcestershire sauce; 1tsp white wine vinegar; 1tsp mild American mustard; 1tbsp finely chopped dill; 1tbsp finely chopped chives; Salt and freshly ground pepper

To serve: Hot sauce; Celery sticks

First brine the chicken. Pour two litres water into a large bowl, add the table salt and whisk to dissolve, then add the black peppercorns and bay leaves. Immerse the chicken wings in the brine and place in the fridge for two hours.

Remove the chicken wings from the brine and pat them dry with kitchen paper.

For the dry rub, mix all the ingredients together in a bowl. Drizzle both sides of the chicken wings with the olive oil and sprinkle with the dry rub to coat the wings evenly all over.

Cover and leave to marinate in the fridge for at least 30 minutes, ideally two to three hours.

For the ranch dressing, mix all the ingredients together in a bowl, seasoning with salt and pepper to taste.

When you’re ready to cook, place the chicken wings on a hot barbecue in a single layer, making sure you have an area with some indirect heat to move them to, as and when you need a lower heat. Cook for 10 to twelve minutes until the wings are nicely browned on each side, turning regularly.

Serve up the chicken wings with the ranch dressing on the side for dipping. Accompany with your favourite hot sauce and some crunchy celery sticks.

Smoky beef short ribs

“These tender short ribs are seasoned to perfection and present big, bold flavours,” says Tom Kerridge. “The secret is in the initial low, slow cooking, before they are finished on the grill: this is where they will take on that unmistakable smokiness that only a barbecue can deliver.”

Serves 4. Ingredients: 4 beef short ribs (about 450g each)

For the dry rub: 1tbsp soft light brown sugar; 1tsp garlic powder; 1tsp ground cumin; 2tsp sweet smoked paprika; 1tsp onion powder; ½tsp cracked black pepper; 1tsp salt

To cook the ribs: 100ml malt vinegar; 150ml apple juice; 2tbsp Worcestershire sauce; 200ml good-quality smoky barbecue sauce (from a jar), or bourbon barbecue sauce

To serve: Pickles

Place the beef short ribs on a tray. For the dry rub, mix the sugar, spices and salt together in a small bowl. Sprinkle the ribs all over with the spice mixture and place in the fridge to marinate overnight.

The next day, preheat your oven to 170°C/150°C Fan/Gas 3.

Transfer the beef ribs to a roasting tray. In a bowl, mix the vinegar, apple juice, 200 millilitres water and the Worcestershire sauce together. Pour the mixture over the ribs and cover the roasting tray with a sheet of baking paper, then a layer of foil. Scrunch the edges of the foil and paper around the rim of the roasting tin to seal.

Place the roasting tray on the middle shelf of the oven and cook for around three hours until the ribs are meltingly tender.

Remove the tray from the oven and leave the ribs to cool slightly. Carefully lift the ribs out of the cooking liquor and place them on another tray.

When you’re ready to serve, brush the short ribs all over with the barbecue sauce. Lay the ribs on the barbecue over indirect heat (to achieve a medium heat) and cook for eight minutes or so, basting the ribs with the barbecue sauce as they cook.