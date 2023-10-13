In his new cookery book Pub Kitchen, Michelin star chef and TV presenter Tom Kerridge goes back to his heartland with more than 100 recipes that celebrate modern British cooking.

Chicken and mushroom pot pies

“These warming and hearty pot pies are filled with succulent chicken, chestnut mushrooms and artichokes in a delicious creamy sauce flavoured with mustard,” says Tom Kerridge.

“The filling takes a bit of time, but it’s well worth it once you break into that crispy pastry topping and see all your efforts inside!”

Tom Kerridge (C) Bone Soup Productions - Photographer: Ellie Kynaston

Serves 4.

Ingredients:

750g chicken thigh fillets;

500ml chicken stock;

Chicken pot pies from Pub Kitchen by Tom Kerridge. Picture credit: Cristian Barnett/PA.

5 black peppercorns;

4 sprigs of thyme;

2 bay leaves;

2tbsp olive oil;

200g baby chestnut mushrooms, halved;

2 banana shallots, finely diced;

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped;

150g chargrilled artichoke hearts, quartered;

50g butter;

50g plain flour, plus extra to dust;

1tsp Dijon mustard;

1tsp wholegrain mustard;

1tbsp tarragon, finely chopped;

100ml crème fraîche;

1tbsp sherry vinegar;

500g packet ready-made puff pastry;

1 large free-range egg, lightly beaten with a pinch of salt;

Salt and freshly ground pepper.

1. To cook the chicken thigh fillets, put the chicken stock, peppercorns, thyme and bay leaves into a medium saucepan over a high heat and bring to a simmer. Add the chicken thighs, reduce the heat to a gentle simmer and cook for 15–20 minutes or until the chicken is tender.

2. Meanwhile, heat the olive oil in a frying pan, add the mushrooms and cook for two minutes. Add the shallots and garlic, stir and cook for three to four minutes or until softened. Remove from the heat, stir in the artichokes and set aside. Remove the chicken thighs from the stock and set aside on a tray. Strain the stock. Leave both to cool slightly.

3. Meanwhile, melt the butter in a saucepan, stir in the flour and cook for two minutes. Now gradually whisk in the chicken stock and continue to whisk over a medium heat until the sauce thickens. Stir in both mustards, the chopped tarragon, crème fraîche and sherry vinegar, then the mushroom mix.

4. Cut the poached chicken into bite-sized pieces and fold through the sauce. Season with salt and pepper to taste and leave to cool slightly. Divide the pie filling between four individual pie dishes and place in the fridge to chill.

5. Roll out the pastry on a lightly floured surface to a 5mm thickness. Cut out four rounds, two centimetres wider than your pie dishes. Brush the edges with egg, then lay a pastry round, egg-washed edge down, over each pie dish. Brush the tops with egg wash and rest in the fridge for 20 minutes.

6. Preheat the oven to 200°C/180°C Fan/Gas 6. Cut a couple of slits in the top of each pastry lid, to let steam escape during cooking. Bake the pies for 30 minutes or until the pastry is crisp and deep golden brown. Let stand for a few minutes before serving, with a green veg and mash on the side if you like.