Monkfish, Cornish chorizo and sun blush tomatoes skewers recipe

Monkfish, cornish chorizo and sun blush tomatoes on rosemary skewers from SEA & SHORE: Recipes and stories from a kitchen in Cornwall by Emily Scott Picture: Kim Lightbody

Ingredients:

(Serves 8)

1 x 200g (7oz) jar sun blush tomatoes, drained, reserving the oil

1 medium chorizo, about 225g (8oz), cut into 1cm (1/2in) rounds

650g (1lb 7oz) monkfish fillet, cut into chunks

12 long rosemary sprigs, plus extra leaves for sprinkling

100ml (31/2fl oz/scant 1/2 cup) olive oil

Cornish sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

To serve:

Handful of rocket leaves

Hot buttered Cornish new potatoes

Mixed leaf salad with edible flowers

Method:

Preheat a barbecue or grill (broiler) to high.

Place the sun blush tomatoes in a large bowl and add the sliced chorizo. Using a skewer, pierce a hole through each piece of monkish, then toss in the bowl with the tomatoes and chorizo. Thread alternately onto rosemary skewers, allowing three pieces of each ingredient on each skewer.

Barbecue or grill (broil) the monkfish skewers on all sides, keeping them moving, for a total of six minutes, or until browned at the edges. Drizzle with with olive oil and sprinkle with salt, pepper and rosemary leaves.

Lay the grilled monkfish skewers on rocket leaves and serve with hot buttered Cornish new potatoes and a kitchen leaf salad with summer flowers.