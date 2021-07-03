Monkfish, Cornish chorizo and sun blush tomatoes skewers recipe

Ingredients:
(Serves 8)
1 x 200g (7oz) jar sun blush tomatoes, drained, reserving the oil
1 medium chorizo, about 225g (8oz), cut into 1cm (1/2in) rounds
650g (1lb 7oz) monkfish fillet, cut into chunks
12 long rosemary sprigs, plus extra leaves for sprinkling
100ml (31/2fl oz/scant 1/2 cup) olive oil
Cornish sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
To serve:
Handful of rocket leaves
Hot buttered Cornish new potatoes
Mixed leaf salad with edible flowers
Method:
Preheat a barbecue or grill (broiler) to high.
Place the sun blush tomatoes in a large bowl and add the sliced chorizo. Using a skewer, pierce a hole through each piece of monkish, then toss in the bowl with the tomatoes and chorizo. Thread alternately onto rosemary skewers, allowing three pieces of each ingredient on each skewer.
Barbecue or grill (broil) the monkfish skewers on all sides, keeping them moving, for a total of six minutes, or until browned at the edges. Drizzle with with olive oil and sprinkle with salt, pepper and rosemary leaves.
Lay the grilled monkfish skewers on rocket leaves and serve with hot buttered Cornish new potatoes and a kitchen leaf salad with summer flowers.
SEA & SHORE: Recipes and stories from a kitchen in Cornwall by Emily Scott is published by Hardie Grant, priced £26. Photography Kim Lightbody. Available now.