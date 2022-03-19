Makes 12
Preparation time: 15 minutes
Cooking time: 15 minutes
To decorate: 15 minutes
Ingredients
100 g (4 oz) soft margarine
100 g (4 oz) caster sugar
125 g (41/2 oz) self-raising flour
2 medium eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
100 g (4 oz) raspberries, crumbled
To decorate
150 g (5 oz) full fat cream cheese
150 g (5 oz) icing sugar, sifted
½ teaspoon vanilla extract
Extra raspberries and edible glitter flakes
Cupcake wraps, optional
Method
1 Preheat the oven to 180oC/fan 160oC/Gas Mark 4. Separate 12 foil or paper cup cake cases and put into a bun or muffin tin.
2 Add all the cake ingredients to a bowl except the raspberries and beat until smooth. Fold in the crumbled raspberries then divide evenly between the paper cases. Cook for about 15 minutes until golden brown and the tops spring back when pressed with a fingertip. Take out of the tin and leave to cool on a wire rack.
3 Add the cream cheese to a bowl and soften with a wooden spoon. Gradually mix in the icing sugar then the vanilla until smooth. Pipe over the top of the cakes then decorate with the raspberries and glitter flakes. Add cupcake wraps if liked. Store in the fridge until ready to serve.