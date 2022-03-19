Mother's Day recipe for Raspberry Cream Cupcakes

With Mothering Sunday on March 27 it’s time to start thinking about rustling up a tasty treat for mum. These delicious and beautiful raspberry cream cupcakes should do the trick.

By Catherine Scott
Saturday, 19th March 2022, 6:00 am
Raspberry Cream Cupcakes

Makes 12

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Cooking time: 15 minutes

To decorate: 15 minutes

Ingredients

100 g (4 oz) soft margarine

100 g (4 oz) caster sugar

125 g (41/2 oz) self-raising flour

2 medium eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

100 g (4 oz) raspberries, crumbled

To decorate

150 g (5 oz) full fat cream cheese

150 g (5 oz) icing sugar, sifted

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

Extra raspberries and edible glitter flakes

Cupcake wraps, optional

Method

1 Preheat the oven to 180oC/fan 160oC/Gas Mark 4. Separate 12 foil or paper cup cake cases and put into a bun or muffin tin.

2 Add all the cake ingredients to a bowl except the raspberries and beat until smooth. Fold in the crumbled raspberries then divide evenly between the paper cases. Cook for about 15 minutes until golden brown and the tops spring back when pressed with a fingertip. Take out of the tin and leave to cool on a wire rack.

3 Add the cream cheese to a bowl and soften with a wooden spoon. Gradually mix in the icing sugar then the vanilla until smooth. Pipe over the top of the cakes then decorate with the raspberries and glitter flakes. Add cupcake wraps if liked. Store in the fridge until ready to serve.

https://www.lovefreshberries.co.uk/