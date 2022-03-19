Raspberry Cream Cupcakes

Makes 12

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cooking time: 15 minutes

To decorate: 15 minutes

Ingredients

100 g (4 oz) soft margarine

100 g (4 oz) caster sugar

125 g (41/2 oz) self-raising flour

2 medium eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

100 g (4 oz) raspberries, crumbled

To decorate

150 g (5 oz) full fat cream cheese

150 g (5 oz) icing sugar, sifted

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

Extra raspberries and edible glitter flakes

Cupcake wraps, optional

Method

1 Preheat the oven to 180oC/fan 160oC/Gas Mark 4. Separate 12 foil or paper cup cake cases and put into a bun or muffin tin.

2 Add all the cake ingredients to a bowl except the raspberries and beat until smooth. Fold in the crumbled raspberries then divide evenly between the paper cases. Cook for about 15 minutes until golden brown and the tops spring back when pressed with a fingertip. Take out of the tin and leave to cool on a wire rack.