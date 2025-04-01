A popular coffee shop in Leeds city centre has announced it will close its doors this weekend after 12 years.

Mrs Atha’s, in Central Road, has announced on its Instagram page it will trade for its final time on Saturday (Apr 5) after a ‘long, painful and heartbreaking battle’.

The cafe was opened 12 years ago by owner Warren Jones, who named the business after his grandmother and had a picture of her hanging up inside.

It has been regularly named among the best in the city thanks to its offering of the highest grade of coffee sourced from independent speciality roasters, tea from a leading tea merchant in the UK and three different types of hot chocolate.

It also serves a range of sweet treats and baked goods, as well as a stripped back food menu.

The social media posts, which were posted on the cafes Instagram story, said it traded peacefully for a decade but the last two years have been beset with issues.

Among the reasons it blames for its closure are rising costs, the economy, developments around the cafe and a lack of support from Leeds City Council.

The statement said: “The words I never wanted to write...

“After a long, painfl and heartbreaking battle to stay open we had to concede defeat. It hurts so much. We have fought tooth and nail for our survival. But to no avail. We have to call it a day.

“I am so sorry that it has come to this. Those of you that know me personally know how much this place means to me. My grandma’s name is above the door and her picture has hung proudly on the wall for 12 years.

“I know this news is going to devastate so many of you but I assure you that nobody is as devastated as me.

“I would like to thank each and every one of our customers past and present for everything you contributed to the pure joy that has been running Mrs Atha’s. It’s been the best time of my life. One I will never forget.

“And to my staff. Again past and present. Thank you for everything. Your hard work and dedication has been the soul of this place. I love you all and I’m so sorry.

Manager Danny Lewis pictured outside Mrs Atha's, Central Road, Leeds. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

“Our final day of trading will be Saturday 5th April. Swing by from Thursday if you get the chance. We would love to see you all and say those inevitably emotional goodbyes.

“One thing I know for sure. Granny Atha would be so proud of everything we have brought to her home town of Leeds.

“I will never forget the smile on her face when she came on the opening day and realised we had named the shop after her. These are the memories I will cherish.”