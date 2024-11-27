Some of the best whisky delas we've found for this Black Friday | NationalWorld

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Whisky fan Marc Reeves thinks he’s found the best Black Friday deal so far

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

OK - I’m calling it. This sweet and salty single malt is my standout Black Friday whisky deal.

The Lagavulin 16 is already one of my all-time favourite tipples, an exceptionally well balanced not-too-smoky-but-peaty-enough Islay that gets better with every sip. Usually around £80 it’s already pretty good value in my book, but Amazon’s Black Friday price of £59.99 is a steal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’d be genuinely surprised to find a better whisky deal this week, as this strikes a great balance between value and quality. Of course. no two whisky drinkers are alike, so I’ve given honourable mentions below to three more finds that I think could be options for the value-conscious whisky buyer.

Lagavulin 16 Year Old Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky, 43% vol, 70cl. Now £59.99 (Was £83.00)

Lagavulin 16 year old whisky is our reviewer's favourite Black Friday pick so far | Lagavulin

My standout tipple this Black Friday. What more can I say?

Tasting notes: Rich, smoky peat dominates with a coastal brininess. Notes of dried fruits, caramel, and a touch of vanilla balance its complexity. Hints of sherry sweetness intertwine with earthy, wood smoke. The finish is long, warming, and savoury, with lingering peat and gentle spice. Perfect for smoky whisky lovers.

Hakushu Reserve Single Malt Whisky, 70cl. Now £56.95 (Was £80.00)

The Hakushu Single Malt whisky is at a great price this Black Friday | Hakushu

For those just starting to explore the growing variety of Japanese whiskies, this could be a good place to start, with a £25 saving on the delicate dram.

Tasting notes: Bright and refreshing, with herbal notes of mint, cucumber, and green tea. Subtle smoke complements fresh orchard fruits like green apple and pear. Lightly sweet with a delicate, crisp finish. It’s a unique, forest-like experience with a gentle touch of peat that defines Hakushu’s mountain distillery character.

Jura 18 Year Old 70cl, 44%. Now £60.49 (Was £75.49)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jura 18 is a classic smoky whisky | Jura

I make no apologies for including another peaty classic in this selection, this time from Jura. Enjoy!

Tasting notes: Luxuriously rich with dark chocolate, orange marmalade, and baking spices. The influence of red wine cask finishing shines through with notes of plums, cherries, and oak. A smooth, slightly nutty sweetness carries through to the warm, velvety finish. Balanced complexity with a hint of coastal salinity.

Mortlach 15 Year Old Game of Thrones Six Kingdoms 70cl, 46%. Now £63.95 (was £88.95)

Mortlach Game of Thrones edition | Mortlach

Don’t dismiss this as just a gimmicky tie-in with the classic series, this is a worthy candidate for your Christmas list, especially at this price.