'My easy Chinese recipes beats a takeaway - and are more simple than you think'

Crispy Chilli Beef

“The exact origins of this dish are unknown, but some believe it may come from a Sichuanese dish of beef strips stir-fried with plenty of chilli, says Emma Chung. “The takeaway version has more sauce, and the secret to mine is Sriracha, which adds just a bit of heat and tang to complement the beef.

“For a spicier version, feel free to stir-fry the beef with the fresh chilli rather than using it just as a garnish.”

Emma Chung's crispy chilli beef. Picture credit: Ola O.Smit/PA

Time: 30 minutes. Serves 2-4. Ingredients: 400g tenderloin or rump steak, very thinly sliced into shreds; Neutral cooking oil, for frying; ½ onion, thinly sliced; ½ red bell pepper, thinly sliced; 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped; 1 large red chilli, thinly sliced

For the marinade: 1tsp bicarbonate of soda; 2tsp light soy sauce; ½tsp sugar; 1tbsp Shaoxing rice wine; 1 egg, beaten

For the sauce: 4tbsp Thai sweet chilli sauce; 1tbsp light soy sauce; 2tsp dark soy sauce; 1tbsp black rice vinegar; 2tsp honey; 2tsp sesame oil; 2tsp Sriracha sauce

For the coating: 120g cornstarch; 1tbsp baking powder; 1tsp salt; 1tsp ground white pepper

Place the beef in a medium bowl and add the ingredients for the marinade. Mix to combine, massaging with your hands for 2–3 minutes. Leave to marinate for at least 15 minutes.

In a small bowl, mix together the ingredients for the sauce. Taste to adjust the seasonings. In a separate small bowl, mix together the ingredients for the coating.

In batches, remove the beef from the marinade and place into the coating mixture. Toss to evenly coat, then shake off any excess and place the coated beef on a large plate or tray.

To air-fry: Preheat the air fryer to 200°C. Place the beef on a tray lined with baking paper and spray with cooking oil. Air-fry for 6–7 minutes until crispy and cooked through.

Or to shallow-fry: Cover the bottom of a frying pan or wok with a thin layer of cooking oil and set over a medium heat. In batches, add the beef and cook for 4–6 minutes, turning to make sure all sides are golden and crispy.

Transfer to a wire rack and set aside. Heat 2 teaspoons of oil in a large wok or frying pan over a high heat. Add the onion and pepper, and cook for 2–3 minutes until softening. Add the garlic and cook for 1 minute. Pour the sauce around the edges of the pan – it should sizzle immediately. Add the beef and quickly toss to combine.

Transfer to a large plate, garnish with the chilli and serve.

Dan dan noodles

“If you’re walking through the streets of Chengdu, you’ll see countless noodle shops selling dan dan noodles – a mixed noodle served at room temperature, topped with minced pork and a spicy nutty sauce,” says Emma Chung.

“My version is vegan and I use mushrooms instead. I’ve given you an option to use fresh mushrooms or rehydrated dried shiitake mushrooms. The two give slightly different results. You can also use a mixture of both, if you prefer.”

Time: 15 minutes. Serves 2. Ingredients: 2tsp neutral cooking oil; 200g fresh mushrooms (any variety), finely chopped (or 6 dried shiitake mushrooms, rehydrated); 2 spring onions, finely chopped (white and green parts separated); 2 garlic cloves, minced; 1tbsp Shaoxing rice wine; 1tsp light soy sauce; Pinch of ground white pepper; 2tbsp water (or mushroom soaking liquid); Pinch of salt; 2 servings of thin wheat noodles; ½tsp crushed or ground Sichuan peppercorns (optional but recommended)

For the sauce: 2tbsp Chinese sesame paste or peanut butter; 2tsp light soy sauce; 2tsp sesame oil; 2tbsp black rice vinegar; 2–3tsp chilli oil, or more to taste; 1 garlic clove, minced; ½tsp sugar

Heat the oil in a large wok or frying pan over a medium-high heat. Add the mushrooms and fry for 4–6 minutes until cooked. Add the spring onion whites, garlic, rice wine, light soy sauce, white pepper, water and a pinch of salt. Mix and taste to adjust the seasonings. Remove from the heat and set aside.

In a small bowl, mix together the ingredients for the sauce.

Bring a large pan of water to the boil. Add the noodles and cook according to the packet instructions. Towards the end of cooking, add around 80ml of the noodle cooking water to the sauce and mix. For a thinner sauce, add more noodle cooking water. Drain the noodles, then rinse under cold water to stop the cooking process.

Divide the noodles between serving bowls. Evenly pour over the sauce and top with the mushrooms, spring onion greens and the crushed Sichuan peppercorns.

Drizzle with more chilli oil, to taste, and serve. Make sure to give the noodles a good mix in the sauce before digging in.

Pork chops with spring onion sauce and rice

“If you walk into a cha chaan teng, or Cantonese-style diner during lunch hour, you’ll probably see someone eating this dish,” says chef and content creator Emma Chung. “Think crispy marinated pork chops seared on a flat-top grill, served with freshly steamed rice, a fried egg, a drizzle of soy and a glorious spring onion sauce. The only thing missing is a refreshing glass of iced lemon tea on the side.”

Pork chops with spring onion sauce and rice

Time: 25–30 minutes, plus 20 minutes or overnight marinating. Serves 4. Ingredients: 4 boneless pork chops

2tbsp neutral cooking oil, plus 2tsp; 4 eggs; Salt and white pepper, to taste; 4 servings of cooked jasmine rice; 4tbsp sweet soy sauce (or regular light soy sauce)

For the marinade: 80ml water; 1tbsp light soy sauce; 2tsp cornstarch; 1tsp salt; 1tsp sugar; ½tsp bicarbonate of soda; Pinch of ground white pepper

For the spring onion sauce: 4tbsp neutral cooking oil; 6 spring onions, sliced into 1cm pieces (white and green parts separated); ½tsp salt; ½tsp sugar

Place the pork chops on a chopping board. Using the back edge of a knife or a meat tenderiser, bash the chops into cutlets, about 1.5cm thick. Cut small indents into the curved edge of each chop, so they remain flat while frying. Place in a bowl and add the marinade ingredients. Gently massage for 2–3 minutes. Leave to marinate for at least 20 minutes, or overnight in the fridge for best results.

For the spring onion sauce, heat a medium frying pan over a medium-low heat. Add the oil and spring onion whites, and cook for 6–8 minutes until lightly golden brown. Place the spring onion greens, salt and sugar in a small bowl and mix, then add the hot spring onion oil and mix. Taste to adjust the seasoning.

Heat the 2 tablespoons of cooking oil in a wok or frying pan over a medium heat. In batches, add the pork chops and cook for 4–5 minutes on each side until golden and cooked through. Transfer to a plate and leave to rest.

Add the 2 teaspoons of oil to the same pan and reheat over a medium heat. Crack in the eggs and fry for 3–5 minutes, or until the whites have set and the yolks are runny. Season with salt and white pepper.