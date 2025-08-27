My favourite wines of the week from Booths, Waitrose, Tesco and Sainbury's

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

My wines of the week

Wildstone Roussanne 2024, Colchagua Valley, Chile, 13.5%, Waitrose down from £9.50 to £8.50 until September 30: Ripe peachy fruit with pear and a hint of honeysuckle with enough texture to accompany autumn dishes such as roast chicken and pork.

Torlonia Gavi di Gavi 2024, Italy, 12.5%, Sainsbury down from £14 to £12.50 with Nectar card until September 2: Light, fresh and dry, with lemon zest, a light sprinkle of herbs and creamy finish. Perfect as an aperitif.​

M de Minuty 2024, Provence, France,13%, Booths, down from £16.50 to £14 until September 23: Keep the taste of summer in your glass with this fresh-tasting white peach and wild strawberry-filled rosé. Big enough to cope with the last lamb chop off the barbecue.​

Viñalba Reserve Malbec 2022, Argentina, 14.5%, Tesco down from £10 to £9.00 with Clubcard until September 8: Lots of chunky damson and raspberry fruit with soft, supple tannins. Pour alongside sausages, steak and burgers.

Black Chalk

I am delighted that Harrogate Wines now has a stock of Black Chalk sparkling English Wines.

"We had a tasting recently and customers were ordering the wines by the case, it was so successful”, said Andy Langshaw at Harrogate Wines.

Black Chalk is owned and run by Yorkshire-born Jacob Leadley who started out making wine in Hampshire just a few years ago.

As he started to win accolades and medals, he has attracted investment and now he has expanded his vineyard and his winery.

Harrogate Wines have the full range of sparkling wines.

Start with Black Chalk Classic for its clean, fresh, complex flavours (£41.99) then move on to the soft, flavoursome Sparkling Rosé (£45.99).

For special occasions treat yourself to Paragon Blanc de Blancs (£63.99) but try not to open it just yet. It is refined and elegant with citrus, pear and peach, layered with lovely complexity and it will build and develop over the next year or so. Limited stock, so buy and stash away.

Spirits Showcase at Latitude

Don’t forget to buy your tickets to the Latitude Spirits Showcase to be held on 28 September when there will be over 50 spirits to try including rum, whisky, brandy, tequila and many more. T

his event always sells out, so it is important to reserve your place now. There are two time slots: - 13.00 to 14.30 and 15.00 to 16.30 and the tasting will be held at the shop in The Calls.

Check the Latitude website www.latitudewine.co.uk and click through to events to buy your ticket.

‘After Hours’ Tastings

Ake and Humphris are planning a series of ‘After Hours’ tastings (starting at 8pm) to be held in Harrogate on the last Thursday of each month.

On September 25 they will combine wine and music with a tasting that will include six wines and a range of music that might stretch from Bach to Bon Jovi.