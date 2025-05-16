'My favourite wines of the week from Booths, Waitrose, Tesco and Sainsbury's'

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Wines of the Week

Kylie Minogue non-alcoholic Sparkling Rosé, Tesco down from £6.25 to £5 with a Clubcard until June 16: As seen in all smart bars, this blend of grapes and fermented green tea tastes of strawberries.

Jackson Stich Sauvignon Blanc 2023, Marlborough, New Zealand, 12.5%, Booths down from £15 to £10.50 until June 3: A definite step up from many Kiwi Sauvignons, this is packed with punchy gooseberry freshness, underpinned by a layer of minerally crunch.​

Journey’s End Spekboom Syrah 2022, South Africa, 14%, Sainsbury down from £11.50 to £9.50 with Nectar card until May 20: Full of dark bramble and plum flavours with a hint of spice. ‘Spekboom’ refers to the succulent trees planted on the estate to absorb carbon dioxide.​​​​​​​​

Querciabella Ardalico Chianti 2020, Italy, 14%, Waitrose Cellar down from £20 to £16 until May 20: Organic, vegan and with biodynamics at its heart, Querciabella is a lovely estate. This is a serious, elegant, cherry and herb-filled, 100% Sangiovese wine.

Newton Johnson tasting

Tickets for a tasting hosted by Bevan Newton Johnson at Harrogate Wines on May 20 have been selling like hot cakes, but it is always worth ringing Andy on 01423 522270, just in case someone has dropped out. Newton Johnson make some of South Africa’s finest Pinot Noirs, plus other fabulous wines such as Albariño, and Chardonnay. Tickets cost £49.95 and are well worth the price.

If the Harrogate event is all sold out then you should call in at The Wright Wine Company in Skipton, today May 17, between 2pm and 4.30pm where you will find Bevan opening bottles and pouring a range of his wines, totally free of charge.

This is a fantastic opportunity to meet and chat to one of South Africa’s best wine producers, and there’s a local connection too. Bevan’s dad Dave was born in Yorkshire but then moved to South Africa. If you have ever been to the Cape, you’ll understand why.

Spring Wine Fair

There are still some tickets available for the Chez Vin Spring Wine Fair on Friday 23 May from 5.30pm until 9.30 pm at Otley Rugby Club, Pool Road. Tickets cost £30 which will allow you to taste your way around 80 to 100 wines and with that much wine on taste it is good that your ticket includes tapas and a hog roast.

If you haven’t bought from Chez Vin before it is worthwhile knowing that owner David Lawson has a most efficient delivery service around the neighbourhood. He sends out his price list each week with a list of which areas he is delivering to. Contact David on [email protected]

Meet the Winemaker

On May 28, Latitude in Leeds will welcome winemaker Germán Bruzzone from Uruguay’s Bodega Garzon for a tasting. The story behind Bodegas Garzon is fascinating and the wines are exceptional.

Owned by Alejandro Bulgheroni, this estate has been created at huge expense, by rearranging the landscape to make the best use of land, water and sunshine.