'My favourite wines to buy this week from Tesco, Waitrose, Booths and Morrisons'

Trimbach Riesling 2022, Alsace, France, 12.5%, Tesco down from £18 to £16 with Clubcard until September 8: When did you last buy a Riesling? This one is really good. Mouth-wateringly crisp with white peach and crunchy red apple flavours. Pour with lightly spiced Thai dishes.

Chapel Down A Touch of Sparkle Rosé 2023, England, 11.5%, Waitrose down from £16 to £13 until August 19: Delicious English fizz at a Prosecco price. Strawberries, raspberries and citrus with a touch of creaminess on the palate. Perfect for summer parties.

Christine Austin's wines of the week

Bolney Lychgate Rosé 2022, West Sussex, England, 11.5%, Booths down from £15 to £13 until August 26: Mainly Pinot Noir with a splash of Meunier and Dornfelder this has strawberry and floral aromas, leading to fresh raspberry and pear flavours.​

The Best Chinon 2023, France, 12.5%, Morrisons down from £9.25 to £8.50 with a Morecard until September 2: Bags of raspberry and redcurrant fruit, with silky, soft tannins and top notes of violets adding interest. Pour with grilled lamb and tagines.​

Bingley Bank Holiday tasting

Martinez Wines in Bingley will hold their Annual Bank Holiday tasting on August 24 from 12 noon until 4pm at the Wine Bar in Main Street.

There will be 55 wines open and ready for tasting, in various categories such as Everyday Drinking, Shop Favourites, Staff Selections, Country Classic plus a Vineyard focus on the wines of Abadal.

This is a fine property in the Pla de Bages region of Spain that has been making wine for eight centuries.

At the tasting, Martinez Wines will launch their annual prize trip for two people to Abadal in 2026. Details of the prize trip and how to enter will be featured in this column in coming weeks.

There are only 80 places at the Martinez tasting. Tickets cost £35 to include the wine tasting and a cold tapas buffet. Ring Martinez on 01274565000.

Spirits Showcase at Latitude

This event always sells out so get your tickets now for the Latitude Spirits Showcase on September 28 when there will be over 50 spirits to try from a range of spirits categories. There are two time slots: - 1pm to 2.30pm and 3pm to 4.30pm and the tasting will be held at the shop in The Calls.

Check the Latitude website www.latitudewine.co.uk and click through to events to buy your ticket.

Hoults on Holiday

Hoults in Huddersfield will be closed until August 19 while Rob and Bridget get some well-deserved rest, however their website is still taking reservations for an array of tastings over the next few weeks.

The programme includes Alsace on September 17, Peter Lehmann wines on September 19, Bangers and Booze on September 24 and Filey Bay on October 9.

One tasting that you really need to sign up for immediately is The Liberator tasting on October 22. Master of Wine Richard Kelley, Mr Liberator himself will be in store introducing this fine range of wines that have been ‘liberated’ from wine farms across the Cape.

These are special wines that might otherwise be blended away in bigger brands. The best thing about these wines is that they come from excellent producers and the quantities are limited.