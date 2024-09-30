'My perfect day in Yorkshire revolves around food - this is where I'd go'

What’s your first Yorkshire memory?

I grew up in Huddersfield and I now live in York, so it’s inevitable that most of my recollections involve Yorkshire. It’s a big part of my identity. Both sets of grandparents feature heavily because they lived so close to where we did. Not to mention the views from our homes, of Castle Hill & Emley Moor. Proper Yorkshire.

What’s your favourite part of the county?

It’s such a beautiful and varied county and that’s what I love most about it. From the Dales, the Wolds, to the Moors. I feel so lucky to live in the glorious, historic city of York and then return to visit my family amidst the rolling hills of Huddersfield.

What’s your idea of a perfect day, out and about in Yorkshire?

I’m almost ashamed to reveal that it revolves around food – and being with my family. Breakfast in the Pig & Pasty on Bishopthorpe Road, followed by a lovely local walk. Dinner in one of York’s fantastic restaurants, we’re spoilt for choice. I might need another walk after that.

A show at the wonderful York Theatre Royal. Cocktails at Evil Eye, then late night music at the Crescent. It’s going to be a long day and I didn’t even get my fish & chips!

Kate would love to go for dinner with Rob Burrow. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

What’s your favourite walk or view?

A trip to Malham Cove, for the sheer splendour of it all, or a day trip to Filey in search of sunshine. There would be a walk on the beach, and almost certainly some ice cream. I have affectionate memories of childhood walks in Mollicar woods in Huddersfield, hugging trees and running through bluebells

Who would be the Yorkshire sportsperson that you would like to take to lunch?

Rob Burrows, not only a very successful rugby player but a remarkable human being. He raised so much awareness about MND and inspired a nation with his courage and kindness, as did his great friend Kevin Sinfield. When I remember that moment as Kevin picked up Rob at that finish line, and showed in one wonderful gesture what true friendship and support was, my eyes fill with tears. They both should have been given Knighthoods.

Who would be the Yorkshire screen or stage star that you’d like to take for dinner?

It would be wrong to single out one person, there are so many that I admire. But I’m going to request a banquet, for all the people involved in the county’s theatres, the people who work so hard to get a production on to the stage, in whatever capacity, and who keep it whirring along. Quite literally, the backstage girls and boys.

What’s your Yorkshire hidden gem?

It’s not very hidden but in no particular order, Aysgarth Falls, Ingleton Waterfall, Brimham Rocks and the man-made Ribblehead Viaduct. I love a viaduct, and they criss-cross the county. Marvels of endeavour and skillful engineering, often built at great sacrifice.

What gives Yorkshire its unique identity?

The people. Our sense of humour, were funny and maybe a bit peculiar? Also the accent, every town has its own distinct accent which I love, some areas even have a completely different dialect. You can go to Barnsley or Huddersfield, and hear a completely different language coming back at you from Thirsk, Ripon or Hull.

Do you follow Yorkshire sport?

I’m a Huddersfield Town fan although I support from afar, and to my shame I haven’t been to a match for years – I see how they are doing in the results, every week.

What’s your favourite restaurant?

Among them, Skosh, Pairings, Partisan. There are some belters in York. It’s remarkable, too, that while there are some really top-notch “fine dining” places, there are dozens which won’t break the bank – there genuinely is somewhere to suit every budget.

And your favourite food shop?

I’m devoted to Blacker Hall Farm shop down in Wakefield. Fresh award-winning produce in a beautiful setting.

In the time that you’ve known it, has Yorkshire changed for the better - or for worse?

You can always look back with that rosy glow of nostalgia, but I hope we’re constantly trying to change and improve. I hope we’re more accepting, understanding and inclusive as a region. But the road traffic definitely hasn’t improved, and the cross-country rail services are appalling.

Who is the Yorkshire person you most admire?

Leonora Cohen from Hunslett, in Leeds. Suffragette, trade unionist and one of the first female magistrates in the UK. She lived until she was a glorious 105 years old. Leonora was passionate, brave and a true freedom fighter, and was fighting the feminist cause until her very last breath.

Has Yorkshire influenced your work?

Absolutely it’s landscape, it’s people, I love to work here among fellow creatives in all sorts of fields and callings. It’s home.

Who or what is your favourite Yorkshire book, author, artist, performer?

Where to begin, for here is so much talent in this county. From Emily Brontë to Self Esteem, Ted Hughes to Jarvis Cocker. The list goes on……. so there must be something in the water! To choose just one is an impossibility, and very unkind to the thousands of others.

If a stranger had time to visit only one place where would it be?

My husband Julian’s allotment, here in York, it’s beautiful. He celebrated a significant birthday recently, and we held the celebration event down at the allotment, just so that we could show it off.