'My top recipes you can freeze for later if you're a busy mother like me'

‘Cowboy supper’ sausage and bean casserole

"This a hearty, tasty and comforting dish, ideal for the cowboys and cowgirls in your life!” says chef Lou Robbie. “Beans and sausages are the perfect pair for a tasty midweek supper, and it’s also a budget-friendly meal if you’re trying to keep food costs low.

“Imagine a cold, wintry Wednesday when it’s damp and dreary and everyone’s coming home to a warm house with a cosy fire. The first smell they get as they open the door is this comforting slow-cooker casserole . . . perfect.”

Lou Robbie's sausage and bean casserole. Photo credit: Ella Miller/PA

Serves 4. Ingredients: 1–2tbsp cooking oil;

6 sausages, cut into quarters (450g); 2 onions, ﬁnely chopped; 4 carrots, peeled and cut into 2cm cubes; 1 medium sweet potato, peeled and cut into 2cm cubes; 2tsp smoked paprika; 1 bay leaf; 1 × 400g tin of chopped tomatoes; 1tbsp tomato purée; 600ml hot beef stock; 1 × 400g tin of cannellini beans, drained; Chopped fresh parsley, to serve

Heat the oil in a frying pan and brown the sausages all over, then put them into the slow cooker. This step is important because the sausages won’t brown in the slow cooker.

If you have time, brown the onions in the frying pan too, as this will give a better flavour to the finished dish.

Add all the rest of the ingredients except the cannellini beans and parsley to the slow cooker, and cook either on high for 3 hours or on low for 6 hours.

Add the drained beans 20 minutes before the end of the cooking time. Taste and adjust the seasoning if needed.

Serve with crusty bread and a sprinkling of fresh parsley.

Storage: Once cooked and cooled, store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 days.

To freeze: To save space in your freezer, portion the cooked and cooled bean casserole and freeze in labelled ziplock bags for up to 3 months.

To defrost: Defrost overnight in the fridge. Reheat in a pot or in the microwave until piping hot.

Sweet potato and goat’s cheese hand pies

“Hand pies are just filled pastries you can hold in your hand,” says chef Lou Robbie. “They are flaky and just delicious. I’m a huge fan of salty-and-sweet savoury food. Salty goat’s cheese and sweet potato are a fabulous combination with the addition of the mildly spiced onions.”

Makes 6. Ingredients: 1½tbsp oil; 1 medium onion, finely diced; 2 cloves of garlic, finely chopped; 1tsp ground cumin; 1tsp paprika; A small pinch of salt and pepper; 100g sweet potato cubes, cooked; 100g goat’s cheese; 1 x 375g pack of ready-rolled puff pastry; 1 egg, beaten with a dash of milk to make egg wash

Warm a frying pan on a medium heat, then add the oil and onion and cook for 5–10 minutes, until soft. Add the garlic, cumin, paprika and salt and pepper, and cook for a further few minutes. Transfer to a plate to cool.

Preheat the oven to 180ºC fan. Line a large baking tray with baking parchment. Put the cooked sweet potatoes into a mixing bowl with the goat’s cheese and cooked onions and mix, but leave small lumps of cheese and sweet potato – it’s better if it’s not a smooth paste.

Unroll the pastry and cut it into 6 equal squares. Brush the edge of each square with the egg wash. Add a generous tablespoon of the filling to each square, then fold the pastry over to make a triangle, sealing the edge with a fork. Brush the pies with the egg wash.

Bake in the oven for 30 minutes, until golden and cooked through.

Storage: The pies can be kept in the fridge for up to 3 days.

To freeze: Freeze in labelled ziplock bags for up to 3 months.

To defrost: Defrost in the fridge overnight.

Tip: You can make these with puff or shortcrust pastry. I like to peel, dice, steam and freeze sweet potatoes so as to have them on hand for this recipe.

Chocolate and banana baked oats

“I remember the first time I baked oats it was during lockdown and we were all baking like crazy,” says chef Lou Robbie. “I made a similar version to these and couldn’t believe how good they tasted.

“I like to bake them as a traybake, using baking parchment so you can lift them out, portion and freeze some for another day. My kids love this for breakfast. It’s a real treat with lots of goodness added.”

Prep time, 3 mins. Cook time, 20 mins. Cooling time, 10 mins

Ingredients: 200g rolled oats; 40g pumpkin/sunflower seeds (optional); 25g chocolate chips or raisins; 3tbsp cocoa powder; 1 flat tsp ground cinnamon; 1½tsp baking powder; 300ml milk of your choice; 2 eggs; 1tbsp runny honey; 1 ripe banana, mashed, or 1 apple, peeled and grated; Yoghurt and fresh berries, to serve

Preheat the oven to 180°C fan, and line a 20cm square baking tin with baking parchment. Measure the oats, seeds, chocolate chips, cocoa powder, ground cinnamon and baking powder into a mixing bowl.

Put the milk, eggs, honey and banana into a jug. Whisk well, then pour into the mixing bowl. Stir to combine.

Pour into the lined tin and cook for 20 minutes. Leave to cool in the tin for 10 minutes, then cut into slices and serve.

Storage: Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 days.

To freeze: Cool the slices completely before freezing. Place them in a labelled ziplock bag and freeze flat. They will keep for up to 3 months.