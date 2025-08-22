My top wines of the week from Booths, Tesco, Sainsbury's and Morrisons

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Wines of the Week

Crémant de Limoux, France, 13%, Morrisons down from £12.25 to £11.50 with a More card until September 2: Perfect for summer sipping, this elegant Chardonnay, Chenin and Pinot Noir wine has ripe peach and pear flavours wrapped in toasty brioche notes.

Taste the Difference Ile de Beauté 2024, 11%, Sainsbury down from £10.25 to £8.25 with a Nectar card until September 2: Île de Beauté is Corsica where local grapes plus Syrah, Grenache and Cinsault give this wine its strawberry, redcurrant, peach and herbal notes.

Paul Mas Reserve Viognier 2024, Languedoc, France, 13%, Tesco down from £10 to £9 with a Clubcard until September 8: Keep the scents of summer in your glass with a fragrant Viognier with white blossom aromas and full-flavoured peaches and apricots on the palate.

Côtes du Rhône Reserve 2021, Perrin, France, 14.5%, Booths down from £12 to £10.50 until August 28: Deep-flavoured, pepper-dashed blackberry fruit and enough backbone to stand up to a barbecued steak.

Port ‘n Tonic

Sales of Cockburn’s white port are rising rapidly as more drinkers discover the fresh-tasting mixed drink, Port and Tonic.

This is a drink I have often enjoyed while staying at one of the beautiful old Quintas on the Douro, but it has never really caught on here. It is simply white port, poured over ice and topped up with tonic.

You can add a few berries to the drink, but generally a wedge of lemon or lime is enough to give it a refreshing edge.

Tesco has Cockburn’s Porto Branco (white port) on offer down from £14.50 to £11.50 with a Clubcard until September 8. It is a great sundowner drink.

The Wines of California

New to the book shelves is Elaine Chukan Brown’s wide-ranging look at the Californian wine industry.

In it she takes a look not just at the general history of the region, but also the part played by the Indigenous people of the region, their work and their conditions perhaps being not as fair as they could have been.

She summarises the role of Franciscan missionaries who arrived in the state in 1769 alongside Spanish soldiers and the way settlements lead to farming, and inevitably to vineyards.

California is the fourth largest producer of wine in the world, with complex geology and a wide range of climate zones.

Brown brings the regions to life with details of producers and their wines but also adds fairly unknown facts.

The San Joaquin valley, now the power house of Californian wine production used to be famous for cotton while the Napa Valley, despite its worldwide fame produces just 4% of California’s wine.

This is an excellent book to dip into as interest in Californian wine develops. If you are planning a visit to the west coast, then use this to prepare your itinerary.

The Wines of California by Elaine Chukan Brown is published by Academie du Vin Library, at £35.

Win a book

I have a spare copy of The Wines of California to give away. Just email me ([email protected]) with the answer to this question, along with your name and address. The winner will be picked at random from all the correct answers.