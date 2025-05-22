'My top wines of the week - including the perfect tipple for when the sun sets'

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Wines of the Week

Howard Park Miamup Chardonnay 2023 Margaret River, Western Australia, 13%, Booths down from £12.25 to £10.25 until June 3: Orange blossom, ripe, rounded melon fruit, and a mere hint of oak that shows mainly in texture and nutty notes. Perfect with grilled fish.

Vasse Felix Classic Semillon Sauvignon Blanc 2024, Western Australia, 13.5%, Tesco down from £13 to £10.50 with a Clubcard until June 16: A mouthful of juicy lemon curd and pink grapefruit flavours, softened with aromatic honeysuckle and lemongrass. Delicious.

Christine Austin's favourite wines this week

Le Bijou de Sophie Valrose Rosé 2024, Vallée du Paradis, France, 12.5%, Sainsbury down from £9.25 to £7.75 with a Nectar card until June 10: Light wild strawberry and raspberry fruit, with a fresh, citrus backbone and a textured, elegant finish. Perfect as a sundowner.

Marchesini Rosso 2023, Piemonte, Italy, 13.5%, Co-op down from £8.50 to £7.00 for Co-op members until June 3: Barbera, Nebbiolo and a splash of Merlot and Cabernet give cherry and bramble fruit with good food-friendly structure.

25% off at Waitrose

Waitrose seem to be holding their 25% off deals much more frequently, which is great news since it gives everyone a chance to trade up and try new wines without breaking the budget.

The 25% off deal covers all wines and champagnes normally priced between £5 and £100, until Tuesday 3 June when you buy six bottles. The six can be mixed and while it is always tempting to buy the same wines you normally buy and pocket the difference; this is a great opportunity to try something new and expand your tasting horizons.

Happy Birthday!

Can it really be 17 years since Latitude Wines appeared in Leeds? Now in their fabulous premises in The Calls, they have a terrific range of wines, a wine bar and a regular programme of tastings with many visiting specialists to talk you through new tastes.

Coming up this week on Wednesday is a tasting of wines from Bodegas Garzon in Uruguay. There is a pub quiz on Wednesday 4 June with a £100 bar tab prize for the winning team. A wines of Portugal will be held on 11 June and there will be a tasting of English wines from Lyme Bay Winery on 18 June.

Details for all these tastings are on the Latitude website www.latitudewine.co.uk

Apologies

If you were tempted to head to Tesco after seeing on these pages a few weeks ago, Esporão Reserva 2021, Alentejo, Portugal, Tesco reduced from £20 down to £10 with a Clubcard then I must apologise. The deal, which has now expired was a reduction from £20 to £18. The fault is all mine, a simple typo which I should have picked up. Be assured, when it next comes on offer, I will let you know the correct deal.

However, if you are keen to try a good wine from this excellent Portuguese property, then Hic! in Ledston has the Monte Velho Organic red 2023 at £10.50.