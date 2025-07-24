My wines of the week - and where to get the best deals in Yorkshire
Wines of the Week
Shh! It’s Riesling 2024, Mosel, Germany, 11.5% Co-op down from £7.15 to £6.45 until August 12: If you like Sauvignon Blanc, you will probably like this. Crisp, lemony and dry and at this price, well worth trying.
Barcelona Hola Rosé 2024, Catalunya, Spain, 11%, Tesco down from £10 to £8.50 with a Clubcard until August 11: A wine with holiday vibes. Fresh strawberry flavours, with cherry undertones and a crisp, fresh finish, this is perfect for drinking on the beach, or in the back garden.
Banfi La Pettegola Vermentino 2023, Toscana, Italy, 12.5%, Sainsbury down from £15 to £13.50 with a Nectar card until August 12: Banfi make terrific whites as well as reds. This is an aromatic, citrus-driven, ripe pear and peach style wine, perfect with shellfish.
Querciabella Ardalico Chianti 2020, Italy, 14%, Waitrose down from £20 to £15 until July 29: Organic, vegan and with biodynamics at its heart, this is a serious, elegant, cherry and herb-filled, 100% Sangiovese wine. Buy now for autumn drinking.
Martinez Garden in Ilkley
The Martinez Wine Garden in Grove Park, Ilkley was rained off last Saturday, but fingers crossed, will be open today. Portuguese specialist Raymond Reynolds will be pouring wines in the garden and there will be the usual food vendors and music.
There is seating for 100 people in the garden, so go along and taste some wine. This is a terrific initiative from Martinez, which is by arrangement with Bradford Council.
For more details, get on the Martinez mailing list via www.martinez.co.uk
Ake and Humphris in Collingham
After the great success of the mini wine bar at Ake and Humphris on Leeds Road in Harrogate, the idea has spread to the Collingham shop where wine and beer is being poured by the glass until 9.30pm from Thursday to Sunday. A&H also arrange some exciting tastings, but you need to be quick to get tickets.
Get on their mailing list by contacting them on [email protected]
Sale time in Leeds
Latitude Wines are holding a sale with 25% off 50 wines and spirits in the range. Head for Ams Tram Gram Le Roi Cinsault, mentioned in this column last week, now down to £11.24.
Ayala Brut Champagne, down from £8.50 to £28.88 and the terrific Emiliana Novas Gran Reserva Carmenère Cab from Chile down from £13.99 to £10.49.
Best Deals in Leyburn
Once again Richard at Campbells of Leyburn has cornered some lovely wines and just to clear the space he is offering them at a good discount.
Head for Chapoutier’s Crozes-Hermitage Peite Ruche 2022, down from £24.99 to £19.99, Esk Valley Pinot Noir 2021 from New Zealand down from £17.35 to £14.99 and J. Mellot’s Menetou-Salon Les Thureaux 2023 from the Loire, down from £18 to £15.99.
Top wines in Otley
David at Chez Vin has just bought a small parcel of the fabulous Tenuta Gacci 2016 Rubicone IGT Emillia Romagna Italy.
At £74.99 a bottle this is hardly a bargain, but the price is much the same wherever you buy it.
What is remarkable is that our small independent merchants have wines like this, so when you are planning a dinner party or just want a special bottle, head to your local merchant.
You might be surprised by the range and quality of wines in stock.
