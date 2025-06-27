My wines of the week from Booths, Waitrose, Sainsbury's and Tesco

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Wines of the Week

Yealands Reserve Sauvignon Blanc 2024, New Zealand, 12.5%, Tesco down from £12 to £9 with a Clubcard until 14 July: A cracking price on a really good summertime thirst-quencher. Packed with zesty lemon, lime, peach and passionfruit flavours with a zing of freshness.

Alaina Rosé 2024, by Laurent Miquel, Languedoc, 12.5%, Waitrose £13 down to £10 until 1 July: An elegant bottle containing equally elegant wine. Refreshing strawberry and cranberry fruit with citrus zest on the finish.

Nyetimber Classic Cuvée NV, England, 12%, Booths down from £41 to £31 until 1 July: Very much the classic English fizz and perfect for drinking all summer. Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier, aged three years on lees, gives creamy, complex flavours.

Taste the Difference Zurriago Argentinian Malbec 2023, Mendoza, 13.5%, Sainsbury down from £9 to £7.25 with a Nectar card until 1 July: Deep-flavoured and full of dark plum fruit with a lift of freshness from 15% Bonada in the mix.

Tasting in Harrogate

Bordeaux is a fabulous region, steeped in history, pomp and highly prized wines. But unravelling the different appellations, grapes, soils and wines is tricky, so Harrogate Wines will hold a tasting on July 4 when blogger Nick Fisher will meander through the region with a range of wines explaining and exploring along the way.

He will start with a white Bordeaux, then take a deep dive into six reds from across the region and round off with a wine from the famous Sauternes region. All this will be enjoyed in a laid-back, fun way, with plates of charcuterie to keep hunger at bay.

The actual wines to be tasted are still to be decided, but Bordeaux is not a cheap region, so that is why tickets cost £65. Check the website www.Harrogatefinewinecompany.com or ring Andy on 01423 522270.

What does sustainable mean?

Sustainable is the latest buzzword around wine, but what does it actually mean? On July 9 Graham Wharmby will be at Latitude Wines in The Calls, Leeds to talk about and taste six wines that have been made sustainably, and along the way he will explain the importance of sustainability and how it results in exceptional wines.

As with all Latitude events, there will be food, but of you have specific dietary requirements, please let them know in advance.

Tickets cost £40, available through the website portal, www.latitudewine.co.uk or ring them on 0113 2453393.

Hoults go Italian

There is a new range of wines from southern Italy at Hoults and as usual, Rob has cut prices so that everyone can get a taste of these beauties.

Head for the deep, elegant flavours of Nero di Troia from Pianerosse at just £10, or the complex dark taste of Salice Salentino Riserva from Paolo Leo at just £12.