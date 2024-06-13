This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A Yorkshire restaurant which has been opened for a year has been named in the top 100 in the country – while it’s owners have also scooped a prestigious award.

Myse, in Hovingham, near York, was named in the Michelin Guide just seven months after it opened in the summer of 2023 – and has immediately become a favourite for foodie visitors to Yorkshire.

The awards have continued to roll in for the restaurant, which is run by Josh and Vicky Overington, who had previously run Le Cochon Aveugle in York.

After several years garnering rave reviews for their old restaurant, the pair took the plunge to open Myse and have been richly rewarded from the cooking world.

Vicky Overington, with her husband Chef Joshua who has become the newest Yorkshire Michelin-starred chef at Myse restaurant.

This has continued after the restaurant was named 17th in the recent top 100 list published by the National Restaurant Awards, as well as the pair being named as Restaurateurs of the Year.

Myse, which is named after the old Anglo-Saxon word for ‘eating at the table’ was opened inside a former village pub.

The owners posted a message on the restaurant’s Instagram page saying how proud they were to be named in the top 20 of the list.

It said: “Absolutely over the moon to say that last night we were awarded No. 17 in the UK Top 100 Restaurants. It’s an incredible achievement for all of the restaurants in the top 100.

“Even more unbelievable is being awarded the Restaurateurs of the Year award! To be shortlisted with such phenomenal operators, people that we’ve admired for years, it’s such a huge honour to be awarded this - and we couldn’t be prouder. Everyone in this crazy, beautiful industry knows how hard everyone works, the dedication and commitment to our craft, the sacrifices and the hard times we all go through.