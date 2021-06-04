National Fish & Chip Day 2021: The 10 best chippies in Yorkshire - according to you

Trenchers in Whitby

Here are the ten best chippies in Yorkshire, according to The Yorkshire Post readers. Did your favourite make the list?

1. Scholes Chippy, Holmfirth

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Not only is the food great and fantastic value but the owners have gone the extra mile to help the local community in many ways including but not restricted to special offers for Key workers." - Ken Semple

"A little chippy in Holmfirth doing big things (and the best tasting fish and chips around!)" - Elle Caldicott

"We went straight there after flying in from Australia . We really missed good fish and chips , still do now we are back in Oz." - Sally Hedge

"Fantastic customer service, they go out of their way for all customers, helped the community massively during the pandemic." - Sharon P Auckland

2. JJ's Vish & Chips, Leeds

"Awesome veggie and vegan versions of ‘chippy’ favourites! And super friendly owner and staff too." - Sarah Thornton

"Their scallop butties are amazing." - Kyrah Foley

"A chippy everyone can eat at." - Adam Minister

"Cruelty free, delicious chip shop fish and chips that don’t ruin the planet. Lovely staff, amazing food, great service, did I mention how delicious the food is?" - Jerri Catherine

3. Frydays, Wakefield

"Not only great fish and chips the owner delivers to me when really bad weather (l am a senior)." - Glenys Dobson

4. Wetherby Whaler, Wakefield

"Best fish and chips going fish always delicious." - Marlene Myers

5. Trenchers, Whitby

"Not cheap, but the best. Got to be on everyone's bucket list." - John Wood

"Give me a Trenchers' jumbo any day" - Steve Woffinden

6. Whitby's, Rotherham

"Splendid service and yummy food. Also caters for gluten free meals. Much appreciated." - Kevin Doo

"Gorgeous food, friendly staff and most importantly - separate fryer for gluten free! Being Coeliac sucks. Whitby's make it suck less." - Annetta Ives

7. Marlborough Fisheries, Pontefract

"They cook in beef dripping and the food is fabulous!!" - Ian Clifton

8. Oliver's Fish Shop & Restaurant, Harrogate

"Delicious batter and great chips." - Janet Morrow

9. The Crossings Fish and Chips, Selby

"The fish is delicious and massive plus staff are so polite and happy." - Gill Ohalloron

10. White Horse Cafe, Northallerton and Thirsk

"Best by far" - Keith McDonnell