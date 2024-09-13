The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the late 1700s, starting at the age of 72, Mary Delany created more than 900 extraordinary artworks over a decade, stopping only when her deteriorating eyesight made it impossible to continue.

Her work is now featured in The Botanical World of Mary Delany exhibition, which opened on Tuesday in the Reddihough Galleries on the first floor of the National Trust’s Beningbrough Hall near York. It is the first UK venue to host this international touring exhibition, celebrating the creativity and scientific accuracy of the eighteenth-century artist, presented in partnership with the British Museum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Layered throughout the galleries will be historical and contemporary works honouring creative women, including a specially commissioned sculpture by Rebecca Stevenson.

Laura Turner, curator, preparing the Mary Delany photgraphic artworks. Picture: National Trust/Gareth Buddo.

The display, which is on at Beningbrough until March 23, 2025, is part of the British Museum Unseen touring exhibition series, comprised primarily of digital photography and focusing on the lesser known, and “at times invisible”, stories from within it archives.

The photographic display offers visitors a chance to explore Delany’s extraordinary ‘paper mosaiks’. Created by delicately painting, cutting and layering paper, these botanical artworks and their intricate detail are “considered as both artistic masterpieces and scientifically accurate specimens”, says Beningborough Hall.

Laura Turner, creative producer, said: “We are delighted to collaborate with the British Museum in bringing the remarkable work of Mary Delany to new audiences at Beningbrough Hall. Her intricate botanical creations, celebrated for their artistic beauty and scientific accuracy, continue to inspire and captivate people today.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The works Delany completed from her early 70s have previously remained largely unseen due to their fragile nature and existence within bound books, cared for by the British Museum.

Laura Turner taking in sculpture. Picture: National Trust/Gareth Buddo.

For the first time, visitors will have the opportunity to see a more extensive selection of her collages and will be able to look closely at stunning details of the ‘mosaiks’ she created through her painstakingly precise techniques. The exhibition will showcase over 30 of these artworks through high-quality photographs.

The Great Hall will house newsculptures by acclaimed artist Rebecca Stevenson. Commissioned for the exhibition, her striking works ‘Mary, Maria, Marianne’ responds to three women artists who are part of the exhibition. There is also a curated display featuring a selection of intriguing objects from the National Trust’s collections, created by women artists.

These items, soon to be included in an upcoming National Trust publication by senior curator Rachel Conway, spotlight innovative art and craft techniques while also showcasing bold scientific discoveries.