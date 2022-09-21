If a thrusting, vigorous young enterprise like Atom can’t make a fist of things, we’re truly doomed, I opined to anyone who’d put up with my annoyingly archaic way of phrasing a sentence.

On this occasion, though, I needn’t have worried. It turned out that Atom wasn’t closing its Hull base, it was simply moving to a much more preferable location.

The bar has just opened in the old Yorkshire bank on Princes Avenue. Not only utilising probably the nicest building on that much-loved bacchanalian thoroughfare, but also exactly what is needed to help perk up the area’s relatively moribund recent history.

Pub of the Week - Atom, HUll

Since closing as a bank around a decade ago, the building has been home to various restaurants and bars – many of which seemed to close almost immediately after opening – but the building is a perfect fit for Atom.

All of the brewery’s range of beers are to be found on tap, as well as many and various British and continental bottles and cans of various hues. All are served by the bar’s friendly and knowledgeable army of obligatory bearded hipsters wearing obscure brewery T-shirts.

The food, too, continues to excel. Pattie Shack are in permanent residence to supply imaginative variations on the city’s finest culinary creation and there is a fine supporting menu of numerous flat breads and grilled sandwiches and frickles and things that go well with sriracha.

Good though it is that Atom sails on, it’s worth remembering that even thrusting vigorous young enterprises need support. Let’s hope enough Avenues residents turn out to sample its excellent wares.

