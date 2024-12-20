New Mediterranean bakery launches in Leeds

Le Blé, a Mediterranean-inspired bakery, has officially opened its doors at The Light in Leeds.

Having already established itself in the Victoria Quarter, Le Blé’s newest location is set to bring a taste of the Med to a different part of the city. The bakery and café will serve handmade, freshly-baked goods, inspired by authentic Mediterranean recipes.

Le Blé will open 7 days a week, 8am-7pm from Monday to Saturday and 9am-5pm on Sundays*. The name Le Blé translates to ‘blue’ in Greek, a homage to the sparkling Mediterranean Sea, and also means ‘wheat’ in French.

Step inside and you’ll be transported to the sun-soaked Mediterranean coast with its rich, authentic flavours from Greece, Italy, France, Turkey and Lebanon.

Le ble, The Light Centre Leeds

In addition to freshly baked pastries and artisan coffee, Le Blé offers a range of bespoke and off-the-shelf hand-crafted birthday cakes, perfect for those celebrating a special occasion.

For coffee enthusiasts, Le Blé is offering a subscription-based service, where customers can pay £30 per month for one free drink per day, plus an additional 15% discount across the entire menu.

Founder Apostolos Michailidis shared his excitement about the opening: “We’re thrilled to be expanding Le Blé’s presence in Leeds and look forward to bringing a fresh, authentic taste of the Mediterranean to more people across the city!”

Stephanie James, Marketing Manager at The Light added: “We’re proud to offer a diverse and delicious range of dining options, and we’re delighted to welcome Le Blé to our community here at The Light.”