If you were lucky enough to get a seat at the tutored tasting given by Bevan Newton Johnson at Harrogate Wines earlier this week, or even if you called into The Wright Wine company in Skipton last Saturday then you will have tasted some of South Africa’s best wines, in particular some fabulous Pinot Noirs and Chardonnays.

If you didn’t manage to meet Bevan and taste his wines, you definitely missed a treat, but both Harrogate Wines and The Wright Wine Company have managed to corner some stock, so now is the time to get a bottle or two to drink now or to tuck away for a while.

The first thing to know about the Newton Johnson estate is that there is a definite Yorkshire link to this property. Bevan’s father, Dave, was born in Yorkshire and travelled as a child to South Africa with his parents. If you have been to the Cape and seen the gorgeous scenery and enjoyed the glorious weather, then, quite rightly, you might wish your own parents or grandparents had done the same.

Harvesting the Pinot Noir at Newton Johnson in Hemel en Aarde

Back in the gloomy days of post-war Britain the Johnson family decided to up-sticks from Horbury, near Wakefield and emigrate, but they were not sure where to go.

“The story goes that my grandfather flipped a coin,” said Bevan. “Heads they were going to Canada; tails they would go to South Africa. The coin came down tails and off they went to the southern hemisphere.”

Clearly the family thrived and in time Dave became a Cape Wine Master, making quality wines with his wife Felicity (nee Newton) which is how the business became Newton Johnson.

He had developed a love for Pinot Noir which took him to a region then known as Walker Bay, now called Hemel en Aarde, which translates as ‘Heaven and Earth’ which is a very apt name for such a lovely place.

Perfect Pinot for Hemel en Aarde

The family first worked from a winery close to established producers Hamilton Russell and then they moved just a little further up the valley to a neglected farm where they started to plant grapes.

The soils on this site are particularly suited to Pinot Noir and Chardonnay but over the years other grapes have been planted with great success.

Their first vintage was 2008 and since then the awards have been rolling in. Bevan and his brother Gordon joined the business with Bevan in charge of marketing and now managing director, while Gordon makes the wines along with his wife Nadia.

The key to this property is its location and its soils. From the winery, on top of a hill, you can see the ocean just 6 km away that brings cool south-easterly breezes to their 20 hectares of vineyards spread across two neighbouring sites.

“The wind blows most of the summer and it was named The Cape Doctor because people believed it kept the air clean,” said Bevan when I last visited the farm.

"It certainly helps keep our vineyards free of pests and diseases, while also bringing a little cloud cover to the surrounding hills. This acts like sunscreen for the grapes against the hot sun.”

That balance of sunshine and a naturally cool climate allows slow ripening while another benefit of this location is the rainfall. Some areas of the Cape are regularly hit by drought, but this enclave receives regular rainfall.

This is how, along with careful vineyard management and meticulous winemaking the wines have won many awards, including 5-star ratings from Platter, the essential guide to South Africa’s best wines.

One key winemaking technique at Newton Johnson is that the grapes are picked by hand and then chilled to around 8 degrees C before they are fermented.

This allows the fermentation to proceed slowly and naturally, developing complexity along the way.

Although I did not manage to get to either of Bevan’s tastings in Yorkshire last week, I did meet up with him beforehand at a major London tasting and tasted through the wines he planned to show, plus a few extras.

These are the wines to head for at Harrogate Wines and The Wright Wine Company.

Newton Johnson Albariño 2023, Upper Hemel en Aarde Valley: Although this wine was shown at the two Yorkshire tastings, I haven’t tasted the new vintage. However, I have followed this wine ever since I came across it at the farm over a decade ago and each vintage is better than the last. This was the first Albariño produced in South Africa, and it captures the floral notes and tangy lime of the grape with a touch more fruit than many northern hemisphere Albariños.

Around £21.50

Newton Johnson Southend Chardonnay 2023, Upper Hemel en Aarde Valley: This comes from a cool vineyard directly opposite the main Newton Johnson farm, which means the grapes ripen slowly and keep their lively, vibrant acidity. There is some oak, but so little it just fades into the background, enhancing texture and structure, Fresh tasting and elegant in style, it is drinking well now, but will happily keep for a year or two.

Around £22.50.

Newton Johnson Family Vineyards Chardonnay 2023, Upper Hemel en Aarde Valley: Bigger and deeper than the Southend Chardonnay this comes from the granitic soil at around 250 metres above sea level. There is clear citrus fruit in this wine, edged with peach notes, ending with clear mineral crunch.

Around £31.50

Newton Johnson Family Vineyards Pinot Noir 2023, Upper Hemel en Aarde Valley: I tasted the 2023 Pinot Noir, but The Wright Wine Co. still has stocks of the lovely 2022, so snap that up if you can. This comes from select vineyards across the whole family farm, in particular those on iron rich clay which retain moisture throughout the growing season. The wine is dense with creamy cherry and raspberry fruit, still young, it has a charm and silky style that ends with a hint of spice.

Around £35.50

If you are part of the contingent of Yorkshire residents who head to South Africa to miss the worst of our winter, then Hemel en Aarde is well worth a visit.