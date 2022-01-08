Nisha Katona’s mango and mint fool recipe

Ingredients:
(Serves 4)
425g/15oz canned Alphonso mango pulp or tinned mango slices
Juice and zest of 1 lime
175ml/6fl oz double/heavy cream
2tsp caster/superfine sugar
3tbsp Greek yoghurt
2tbsp chopped fresh mint leaves
1tbsp toasted coconut flakes
Method:
1. Put the mango pulp or slices and lime juice into the bowl of a food processor and process until smooth. Set aside.
2. Pour the double/heavy cream into a bowl and beat with an electric or handheld whisk until soft peaks form. Add the sugar, yoghurt and mint leaves to the bowl and fold through the cream, then add the mango purée and gently ripple it through the cream mixture.
3. Spoon the mixture into serving bowls or glasses and transfer to fridge to set for 15–20 minutes, or longer if you want to make this ahead. Garnish the fools with the lime zest and toasted coconut flakes before serving.
30 Minute Mowgli by Nisha Katona is published by Nourish Books, priced £25. Photography Yuki Sugiura. Available now.