Now that the sun has decided to shine a little more reliably, it is time to uncork the rosé wine, although there really isn’t a pink wine season any more.

Any time is a good time to have rosé wine in your glass. It makes a terrific welcome wine, goes with all kinds of food and as the sun goes down, a glass of rosé just catches those last rays of sunshine and brings the day to a delicious close.

Provence leads the way in quality and price, but there are many wines that can challenge the delicacy and balance of Provence while saving you several pounds at the till.

With £20 as my top price, here are some best buys on the shelves right now.

La Vieille Ferme Rosé 2024, Famille Perrin, France, Sainsbury £8.25 down to £7.25 with a Nectar card starting 11 June until 1 July: Generally known as the ‘Chicken’ wine because of the picture on the label, this is made by the Perrin family who have been making quality wines in the Rhône and surrounding regions for decades.

They also made and launched Ch. Miraval when it was owned by the famous duo, Brad and Angelina. Le Vieille Ferme is Perrin’s own brand, and it is consistently good and great value, with light strawberry fruit and a clear grapefruit, citrus finish.

Torres Viña Sol Rosé 2024, Catalunya, Spain, Morrisons £7.50: Exceptional flavours for money in this Garnacha, Carignan blend from Spain. Slightly deeper in colour than most, but there is plenty of flavour too, with raspberries, ripe pears and a dry, clean finish. Perfect for parties.

Irresistible Pinot Grigio Ramato 2024, Friuli DOC, Italy, Co-op £8: Despite all the white Pinot Grigio you may have enjoyed over the years, the actual grapes, when fully ripe, have a slight pink colour. Careful white wine making produces a white wine, but this Ramato Pinot Grigio has been made to take full advantage of that rosé colour. The result is a wine with more depth, still with light red fruit flavours, edged with hints of dried apricots and a food friendly texture.

Irresistible Côtes de Provence Rosé 2024, Co-op £10.50 down to £9.50 until 24 June: Made from the usual bundle of Provence grapes of Grenache, Cinsault, Carignan and Mourvèdre, this is a dry, elegant wine with raspberry and cherry fruit and a crip finish.

Extra Special Notre-Dames des Anges Provence Rosé 2023, Asda £10.47: From the heart of the Côtes de Provence, close to the Massif des Maures, this is a mix of Grenache and Cinsault with a splash of Syrah that really boosts the fruit flavours. Redcurrant and raspberry fruit, with peach notes and a sprinkle of herbs makes this a perfect wine for lunchtime.

Arbousset Tavel Rosé 2021, Rhône, France, Tesco £13 down to £11.50 with a Clubcard until 16 June: If you are used to pale, pale rosés, then the deep pink of this wine comes as a shock. Halfway to red wine, it isn’t shy of its colour. But then it isn’t shy of providing flavour either. Packed with juicy red and black cherry fruit, overlaid with strawberries, there is a streak of tannin across the palate too. If there is spice on your plate, try this in your glass.

Albia Rosé 2023, Toscana, Ricasoli, Italy, Roberts and Speight, Beverley, £13.99: There is more to Tuscany than Chianti. This elegant, strawberry-scented, textured rosé is made from a blend of Merlot and Sangiovese. It is light and refreshing, with enough character to cope with salmon and seafood. It comes from Ricasoli, a family company with a history going back a thousand years. Don’t worry that the vintage is 2023. It still has lovely fruit with a touch more complexity than the new vintage.

Villa Blanche Grenache Rosé 2023, Pays d’Oc, Calmel and Joseph, Latitude Wines, £13.99: Made from Grenache and Grenache Gris, this comes from the dynamic duo of Laurent Calmel and Jérôme Joseph. They seek out the best plots of land across the Languedoc to source their grapes then make them into a terrific range of wines.

This has light floral aromas, with red cherry and peach notes across the palate, backed up by a creamy, long finish. Bigger in flavour than most rosés, team this with seared tuna or grilled lamb.

Côtes du Rhône Rosé 2024 Guigal, Campbells of Leyburn, £14.49: With their own vineyards scattered across the hills of the Rhône, plus the ability to buy grapes from neighbours, Guigal is one of the stalwarts of the region. Famous for their red wines, they also make a little rosé from a blend of Grenache, Cinsault and Syrah. Packed with crunchy, vibrant, crushed raspberry fruit. It is pale enough to be fashionable, but it has power too. Big enough in flavour to cope with a barbecue.

M de Minuty Rosé 2024, Côtes de Provence, Bon Coeur £14.50 until Monday 9 June: This is a great deal for a really lovely wine. The major retailers have this at £18 but James at Bon Coeur has done a deal and the has 100 cases ready to be collected at Melsonby. Minuty is a lovely estate located on the Saint-Tropez peninsular nestled between land and sea.

The magic ingredient to this usual Provence blend is 5% Tibouren grapes, an old local grape that adds just a touch of herbal notes to the summer fruit flavours, pink grapefruit and a crisp finish. Stock up for summer, but you have to be quick.

Sancerre Rosé 2024, France, Asda £15.98: Made from 100% Pinot Noir grown in the Loire, this is elegant, precise and perfect for a summer supper. Cherry and raspberry fruit with a long, clean, fresh finish.

Whispering Angel 2024, Côtes de Provence, Roberts and Speight £17.99: Once again, this lovely wine and deli in Beverley has beaten the nationals on price, not only for Whispering Angel, but prices are competitive across their range, especially on their mixed six deal which knocks another five per cent off the price.