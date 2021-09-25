One stop pot chicken recipe

Serves 6

Prep Time 60 minutes (plus overnight chilling)

Ingredients:

25g Plain Flour

8 Skinless, boneless Chicken Thighs cut into chunks

Olive Oil

12 Spring Onions, finely sliced

1 Clove Garlic, minced

½ tsp Thyme Leaves, finely chopped

200g Prosecco

300g Chicken Stock

300g Full Fat Greek Yogurt

200g Frozen Peas, defrosted

200g Green Beans/ Sugar Snaps

200g Asparagus

50g Watercress, finely chopped

1 tbsp Parsley, chopped

1 Lemon, zest

Salt & Black pepper

1kg Small Potatoes, thinly sliced

40g Butter, melted

6 Thyme Sprigs, leaves picked

Method

Heat a large sauté pan and add 1 tbsp olive oil. Add the spring onions and a pinch of salt, reduce the heat and cover with a lid. Cook slowly for 20-30 minutes until soft, sweet and caramelised. Remove from the pan and set aside.

Mix the flour with some salt and pepper and use to coat the chicken pieces. Brown the chicken in batches, adding more oil as necessary. Remove and transfer to a bowl.

Add the Prosecco, stirring to deglaze the pan and bubble until most of the mixture has gone. Add the thyme, chicken stock and yogurt and simmer on a reduced heat.

Add the Spring Onions and chicken back to the pan and simmer, uncovered for 20 minutes, add the peas, sugar peas, beans and asparagus and cook 10 minutes more or until the chicken is cooked through. Add the watercress, parsley and lemon zest and taste the mixture, season to your taste with salt & black pepper.

Spoon into your pie dish, cover and refrigerate overnight to let the flavours develop.

The next day preheat oven 180C. Blanch the potato slices in boiling water for 5 minutes until al dente. Drain and allow to steam dry for 10 minutes.

Arrange the potatoes on top of the chicken mixture I concentric circles. Brush with melted butter and sprinkle with thyme.