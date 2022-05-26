Kino, on New Briggate in Leeds, will open to the public from July 6 with an informal offering, before expanding its menu from September.

The restaurant, which will have 100 covers spread across three floors, will also host a residency from an exciting pop-up brand.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Situated in a former cinema building, the name of the restaurant gives a nod to its past with 'kino' meaning cinema in a number of languages.

Kino in Leeds is being opened by Opera North

It will serve up "top notch wine, craft beer and cocktails" alongside an "evolving" food menu from local producers and guest chefs. As well as championing local producers, such as Leeds’ George & Joseph, North Star Coffee Roasters, Latitude Wines, Northern Monk, Lishman’s of Ilkley and Bluebird Bakery, it will also be sustainable.

The restaurant will be run on renewable electricity, both from the grid and its own solar panels.

It is hoped the restaurant will provide "the perfect place to enjoy a pre-show beverage, a post-theatre bite, or simply a meal in its own right".

Kino will initially open on Wednesday and Thursday evenings, and all day on Fridays and Saturdays.

Richard Mantle, general director of Opera North said: “Opening Kino is the final piece in the puzzle following our transformative £18 million redevelopment programme, Music Works.

"Located next to Leeds Grand Theatre, where Opera North is a resident company, and below the Howard Assembly Room, the most eclectic music venue in the north of England, Kino will be the perfect spot to enjoy drinks and a bite to eat before a performance, or as a destination in its own right.

"With Kino, we continue to do what we do best – entertaining through memorable experiences – adding seriously delicious food and drink to our repertoire.”

Nicholas Chandler, assistant manager at George & Joseph, added: “George & Joseph Cheesemongers are very excited at the news of yet another great restaurant opening in our great city and we are even more excited and proud to be collaborating with and supplying Kino with a great selection of local artisan cheeses.

"The more places people can enjoy cheese the better in our eyes, roll on July when Kino opens.”