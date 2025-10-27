Pub chain JD Wetherspoon wants to overturn a ban on serving people taking part in a notorious pub crawl.

The company has applied to vary its premises licence for the Golden Beam in Headingley, on the route of the Otley Run.

A condition on the current licence says the Otley Road pub should not admit people on the crawl, which draws thousands of people to the area at weekends.

Wetherspoon said it held five events in September and October where the restriction was dropped under temporary permission granted by the council.

Golden Beam, Headingley.

A spokespersons said: “The pub implemented various measures to control queuing and maintain good behaviour.”

Wetherspoon said West Yorkshire Police were consulted on the use of temporary event notices (TENs).

The company said allowing Otley Runners in the pub would help control anti-social behaviour, not worsen it.

Highly-trained staff and CCTV were among measures to control rowdy behaviour if the permanent licence variation was granted.

People living nearby would be consulted and invited to comment on the licence application.

The spokesperson said: “It is hoped that allowing well-behaved Otley Run participants to use the Golden Beam facilities will improve, rather than detract from, anti-social behaviour in the area.

“The measures used to encourage good behaviour have been included in the variation application and will form conditions on the licence if it is granted.”