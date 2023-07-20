A former Italian restaurant popular with footballers has been taken over by the owner of a highly-regarded Hull curryhouse.

Mukesh Tirkoti, who co-founded Tapasya at Hull Marina, has taken on the lease of the former Medici restaurant in the village of North Ferriby.

Medici had occupied the building since 1997, but closed earlier this year. It was a favourite haunt of Hull City players and managers.

The new Indian dining experience, called Ruthvika Spices and Kitchen, will open on September 5. Mr Tirkoti has recruited a head chef from a Michelin-starred eatery in London who will serve tasting menus, afternoon teas and unique Indian desserts. There will be vegan, vegetarian and pescatarian options.

The new Indian restaurant will open in the landmark North Ferriby building

His Tapasya venue’s second location on Humber Dock Street spearheaded the regeneration of the Fruit Market area ahead of Hull’s City of Culture year when it opened in 2017, and it now has a reputation for Indian fine dining.

Mr Tirkoti said: “I was excited to see the venue has become available and jumped at the chance to bring the Indian fine dining experience to North Ferriby. Ruthvika already enjoys an excellent reputation amongst Indian cuisine aficionados. We have created something unique with a fine dining experience, from plant to plate the commitment of Ruthvika Spices & Kitchen is to source and serve the finest quality spices, direct from India.

“The best thing I can do for the restaurant is unleash chefs and kitchen support staff, giving them freedom and support to experiment and explore the huge range of ingredients and spice blends that haven’t even been thought possible in Indian cuisine. We employ the best people and will be guided by their knowledge, experience and creativity, rather than the other way around.

“Guests can expect a luxurious yet relaxed atmosphere, perfect for intimate dinners or celebratory occasions. The restaurant will also feature a chef’s table and bar area, offering an extensive selection of top-quality wines and spirits to enhance the overall dining experience. We aim to become the go-to destination for food enthusiasts who appreciate the authentic flavours and the art of fine dining."

The premises are now undergoing a full refurbishment. The building itself has an interesting history. It was built in 1696 as Ferriby Hall, for the Mayor of Hull, Robert Carlile. The village was becoming popular with the city’s wealthy merchants and it was rebuilt in the Georgian period.