Pad Thai recipe

INGREDIENTS
90g 3mm rice noodles
40ml cooking oil
100g sliced chicken breast or prawns or tofu
10g sliced red onion
1 medium egg
3g finely chopped sweet turnip(don’t worry if you can’t find this, it will be just as tasty without!)
20g carrots cut Julien style
40g beansprouts
20g spring onion
1 lime wedge
½ tsp chilli flakes
1 tbsp crushed blanched peanuts
Coriander to garnish
50ml Pad Thai sauce
For the Pad Thai Sauce
100g palm sugar
100ml tamarind paste
1 ½ tbsp fish sauce(to make the dish vegan, use 1 tsp salt instead)
1 tsp white sugar
1 tsp salt
Method
For the Pad Thai Sauce
Add all ingredients to a saucepan on a low heat and stir until palm sugar is dissolved.
Bring to the boil and simmer on a low heat for 15 minutes.
Soak the rice noodles in cold water for at least one hour before desired cooking time.
Heat rapeseed oil in a wok and add the chicken, prawns or tofu, stir-fry until cooked through then remove from the pan.
With the same oil add red onion until it turns slightly golden.
Add sweet turnip, carrot and egg, stirring constantly. Ensure the egg is separated when fried.
Add the rice noodles and sugar. Stir fry until all ingredients are mixed well and noodles are wilted.
Add tamarind sauce and fish sauce, then continue to stir in the pan until well combined.
Add beansprouts and spring onion until cooked but still crunchy.
Once complete, serve alongside peanuts, a lime wedge and chilli flakes. Simply garnish with coriander to finish and enjoy.
