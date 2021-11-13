Pad Thai recipe

INGREDIENTS

90g 3mm rice noodles

40ml cooking oil

100g sliced chicken breast or prawns or tofu

10g sliced red onion

1 medium egg

3g finely chopped sweet turnip(don’t worry if you can’t find this, it will be just as tasty without!)

20g carrots cut Julien style

40g beansprouts

20g spring onion

1 lime wedge

½ tsp chilli flakes

1 tbsp crushed blanched peanuts

Coriander to garnish

50ml Pad Thai sauce

For the Pad Thai Sauce

100g palm sugar

100ml tamarind paste

1 ½ tbsp fish sauce(to make the dish vegan, use 1 tsp salt instead)

1 tsp white sugar

1 tsp salt

Method

For the Pad Thai Sauce

Add all ingredients to a saucepan on a low heat and stir until palm sugar is dissolved.

Bring to the boil and simmer on a low heat for 15 minutes.

Soak the rice noodles in cold water for at least one hour before desired cooking time.

Heat rapeseed oil in a wok and add the chicken, prawns or tofu, stir-fry until cooked through then remove from the pan.

With the same oil add red onion until it turns slightly golden.

Add sweet turnip, carrot and egg, stirring constantly. Ensure the egg is separated when fried.

Add the rice noodles and sugar. Stir fry until all ingredients are mixed well and noodles are wilted.

Add tamarind sauce and fish sauce, then continue to stir in the pan until well combined.

Add beansprouts and spring onion until cooked but still crunchy.

Once complete, serve alongside peanuts, a lime wedge and chilli flakes. Simply garnish with coriander to finish and enjoy.