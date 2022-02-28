It’s Pancake Day, so we’ve asked you what your favourite pancake toppings are and you’ve come up with an extensive list for both sweet and savoury pancakes.

The most popular being lemon and sugar with 26 votes and the classic syrup came in second place with 22 votes.

A pancake isn’t as appealing without the right toppings to go with it, so we have compiled some of your favourite sweet and savoury toppings for you to try on Pancake Day.

Pancakes with sugar and lemon, which are traditionally made on Shrove Tuesday. (Pic credit: Joe Giddens / PA Wire)

Sweet pancake toppings

- Lemon and sugar

- Syrup

- Treacle

- Cinnamon sugar and lemon juice

- Orange juice and sugar

- Nutella chocolate and strawberries

- Sugar and golden syrup

- Peanut butter and maple syrup

- Lemon, sugar, jam, maple syrup and cream

- Syrup and butter

- Cinnamon, lemon juice and honey

- Cherry pie filling and ice cream

- Chocolate and lime or orange

- Coconut syrup

- Nutella chocolate and syrup

- Lemon and golden syrup

- Orange juice and sugar

- Raspberries and ice cream

- Lemon juice

- Strawberry jam

- Chocolate

- Peanut butter

- Orange juice

- Butter

- Honey

Savoury pancake toppings

- Mince and onion with thick gravy

- Bacon, scrambled eggs and maple syrup

- Soft yolk fried egg, maple syrup and tabasco sauce

- Garlic mushrooms, Italian meats and grated cheese

- Salt

- Fillet steak

- Gravy and relish

- Vinegar and sugar

- Tarragon chicken

- Gravy

- Stew