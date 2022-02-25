The region is packed with independent and chain restaurants and cafes that offer a variety of breakfast and brunch options.

These establishments are perfect for celebrating Pancake Day this year.

The Pancake House

These are the best pancake houses in Yorkshire. (Pic credit: Dan Kitwood / Getty Images)

This restaurant, based in Harrogate, has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 437 reviews.

The address is: 1B High Street, Pateley Bridge, Harrogate, HG3 5AP.

Opening hours:

Mondays and Tuesdays: 10am to 4pm

Wednesdays: Closed

Thursday to Sunday: 10am to 4pm

Double Dutch Pancake House

This pancake house, based in York, has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 483 reviews.

The address is: 7 Church Street, York, YO1 8BG.

Opening hours:

Mondays and Tuesdays: 10am to 4pm

Wednesdays: May differ

Thursdays and Fridays: 10am to 4pm

Saturdays: 9am to 5pm

Sundays: 9am to 4pm

Blinok Pancake House

The pancake restaurant, based in Leeds, has a rating of 4.8 stars with 118 reviews.

The address is: 1 Station Road, Guiseley, Leeds, LS20 8BX.

Opening hours:

Monday to Friday: 9am to 5pm

Saturdays and Sundays: 9am to 3pm

The Cabin

This restaurant is based in Sheffield and has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 990 reviews.

The address is: 20-24 Fitzwilliam Gate, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield, S1 4JH.

Opening hours:

Monday to Friday: 10am to 3.30pm

Saturdays and Sundays: 9am to 4pm

The Wild Plum

This uniquely designed restaurant is based in Harrogate and has a rating of 4.8 stars on Google with 211 reviews.

The address is: 34-36 Hookstone Road, Harrogate, HG2 8BW.

Opening hours:

Wednesday to Saturday: 9.30am to 4pm (general), 9.30am to 2.30pm (all day brunch), 12pm to 2.30pm (lunch) and 9.30am to 3pm (pancakes and waffles)

House of Koko

This coffee shop, based in Leeds, has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 426 reviews.

The address is: 62 Harrogate Road, Chapel Allerton, Leeds, LS7 4LA.

Opening hours:

Monday to Wednesday: 9am to 3pm (kitchen) and 9am to 4pm (cafe)

Thursday to Saturday: 9am to 4pm (kitchen) and 9am to 5pm (cafe)

Sundays: 9am to 3pm (kitchen) and 9am to 4pm (cafe)

Nellie’s Pancake House

This pancake restaurant is based in Guisborough and has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 160 reviews.

The address is: S Buck Wy., Guisborough, TS14 7DL.

Opening hours:

Monday to Saturday: 9am to 7pm

Sundays: 10am to 4pm

Billy Bob’s Parlour

Billy Bob’s Parlour is based in Bolton Abbey and has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 3,902 reviews.

The address is: Calm Slate Farm, Bolton Abbey, BD23 6EU.

Opening hours:

Monday to Sunday: 9am to 6pm

Bill’s York Restaurant

Bill’s has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 1,998 reviews.

The address is: 12 Coney Street, York, YO1 9NA.

Opening hours:

Monday to Wednesday: 8am to 10pm

Thursday to Saturday: 8am to 11pm