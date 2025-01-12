Paradiso Authentic Italian: Tiramisu to takeaway? ‘I run a booming tiramisu postal service from Yorkshire’
Mattea Paradiso, who owns Paradiso Authentic Italian, said: “What better way to cheer people up in lockdown than delivering them tiramisu?”
After losing his job in hospitality during the pandemic Mattea made his Nonna’s secret tiramisu recipe. Tiramisu when translated to English literally means ‘pick me up.’
He said: “I put a Facebook post on to see if anyone wanted tiramisu locally and it snowballed from there.”
Now Mattea makes tiramisu to deliver to people's doors. He also regularly runs stalls in Yorkshire and has even been commissioned to make a four-layer tiramisu wedding cake.
“I make mini-misus, biscoff flavour, black forest, everything. It’s alcohol-free and using the best coffee
“They’re freezable too. I make inclusive tiramisu with a range of vegan and even coffee-free options too.”
Mattea has his own shop selling tiramisu and cannolis from Krynkl workspace inside Sheffield’s trendy Kelham Island area.
