Published 12th Jan 2025
Some say it with flowers, some say it with chocolates and others say it with tiramisu. Meet the Italian dessert maker from Sheffield who has turned his Nonna's tiramisu recipe into an entire business.

Mattea Paradiso, who owns Paradiso Authentic Italian, said: “What better way to cheer people up in lockdown than delivering them tiramisu?”

After losing his job in hospitality during the pandemic Mattea made his Nonna’s secret tiramisu recipe. Tiramisu when translated to English literally means ‘pick me up.’

He said: “I put a Facebook post on to see if anyone wanted tiramisu locally and it snowballed from there.”

Mattea Paradiso with his homemade tiramisu in SheffieldMattea Paradiso with his homemade tiramisu in Sheffield
Now Mattea makes tiramisu to deliver to people's doors. He also regularly runs stalls in Yorkshire and has even been commissioned to make a four-layer tiramisu wedding cake.

“I make mini-misus, biscoff flavour, black forest, everything. It’s alcohol-free and using the best coffee

“They’re freezable too. I make inclusive tiramisu with a range of vegan and even coffee-free options too.”

Mattea has his own shop selling tiramisu and cannolis from Krynkl workspace inside Sheffield’s trendy Kelham Island area.

