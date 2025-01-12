Some say it with flowers, some say it with chocolates and others say it with tiramisu. Meet the Italian dessert maker from Sheffield who has turned his Nonna's tiramisu recipe into an entire business.

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mattea Paradiso, who owns Paradiso Authentic Italian, said: “What better way to cheer people up in lockdown than delivering them tiramisu?”

After losing his job in hospitality during the pandemic Mattea made his Nonna’s secret tiramisu recipe. Tiramisu when translated to English literally means ‘pick me up.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I put a Facebook post on to see if anyone wanted tiramisu locally and it snowballed from there.”

Mattea Paradiso with his homemade tiramisu in Sheffield

Now Mattea makes tiramisu to deliver to people's doors. He also regularly runs stalls in Yorkshire and has even been commissioned to make a four-layer tiramisu wedding cake.

“I make mini-misus, biscoff flavour, black forest, everything. It’s alcohol-free and using the best coffee

“They’re freezable too. I make inclusive tiramisu with a range of vegan and even coffee-free options too.”