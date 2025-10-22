16 must-visit Leeds restaurants for pasta lovers ahead of World Pasta Day

Pasta is one of the most beloved meals across the globe, and many will be celebrating the dish on World Pasta Day.
Ahead of the global celebration on Saturday, October 25 we have compiled a list of the best restaurants in Leeds offering mouth-watering meals, where pasta is the star of the plate.
Here are 16 of the best spots for pasta in Leeds according to Tripadvisor reviews - and what customers had to say.
1. La Piola Italian, Park Square
La Piola Italian on Park Quare has a 4.9* rating from 446 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “The best Italian food I’ve ever had - and I’ve been to Italy as well. The chef was super friendly and saw that we had enjoyed our meal, the front of house were very attentive too. Amazing food.” | Tripadvisor-SJ
2. Pranzo Italian, Horsforth
Pranzo Italian in Horsforth has a 4.8* rating from 532 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Good tasty food served hot. Very pleasant and helpful staff. Slight lack of atmosphere but we did visit on a quiet rainy Monday evening. One of few local establishments open on a Monday evening.” | Tripadvisor-Pranzo Italian
3. Pizza Punks, Bond Street
Pizza Punks on Bond Street has a 4.8* rating from 1,425 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “The food was amazing, drinks were delicious, the staff were wonderful and the atmosphere is great. I will definitely be returning soon!” | Google-Leon Das
4. La Palmera Restaurant, Roundhay
La Palmera Restaurant in Roundhay has a 4.9* rating from 180 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Might just be my new favourite restaurant in Leeds. Food was amazing and all the staff were incredible. Definitely will be returning soon.” | Tripadvisor-La Palmera Restaurant