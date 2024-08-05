Paul Ainsworth: The best summer recipes including French toast with vanilla-glazed peaches and cinnamon sugar

Paul Ainsworth's French Toast with vanilla-glazed peaches and cinnamon sugar. Issy Croker/PA

“Peaches are only in season for a short time, and whether you use the white or yellow variety, they are an absolute winner with French toast. It makes the ultimate summer brunch,” says Paul Ainsworth.

“This recipe uses brioche, but whatever bread you’re using, staler is better because it holds more texture when soaking up the egg.

“You name it – I’ve made this recipe with all kinds of toast: supermarket sliced bread, artisan loaves and even croissants.”

Serves 4. Ingredients: 4 large eggs; 200ml whole milk; 30g icing sugar; Pinch of vanilla powder or a few drops of vanilla extract; Pinch of ground cinnamon; 4 thick-cut slices of brioche (the staler the better); 20 g unsalted butter, for cooking. For the caramel peaches: 50g unsalted butter; 4 ripe peaches, stones removed and cut into quarters; 1 cinnamon stick; A pinch of sea salt flakes; 1 vanilla pod, seeds removed (vanilla powder or vanilla in syrup will also work; 1 star anise; 60g demerara sugar. To serve: 1 tsp ground cinnamon; 20g icing sugar

Preheat the oven to 150°C fan.

First, make the caramel peaches. Place an ovenproof frying pan over a medium heat and add the butter. When the butter is foaming and golden in colour, gently add the peaches with the cinnamon stick, salt, vanilla pod and seeds, and star anise.

Lightly baste the peaches, glazing them in the butter and spices until they start to soften, then sprinkle over the demerara sugar and baste again. The sugar will incorporate with the butter, start to caramelise and become butterscotch.

Keep turning the peaches in the caramel with a spoon, being careful as they will be very hot, letting them soak up all that flavour, then transfer the frying pan to the oven and cook for about 15 minutes until the peaches are tender.

Remove from the oven once soft and let the peaches relax and soak up that lovely caramel in the pan.

Now make the French toast mixture. Place the eggs, milk, icing sugar, vanilla and cinnamon in a mixing bowl and whisk together. Slice the brioche into one centimetre-thick slices, and soak in the egg mixture for two minutes.

Place a frying pan over a medium–high heat and cook the butter until brown, then place the spiced, eggy bread into the pan and fry until lightly caramelised on both sides – this will take three to four minutes until the toast is firm to the touch and golden brown.

To finish, add the cinnamon and icing sugar to a bowl and mix well. Cut the French toast in half and place on plates. Spoon over the roasted peaches and drizzle with some extra peach caramel. Lightly dust with the cinnamon sugar and serve.

Cornish crab, summertime tomato, pickled shallot and basil salad

This dish is essentially two ingredients, designed to go together in their absolute prime: sun-ripened English tomatoes and beautiful Cornish crab.

“With a bowl of buttered new potatoes, it is simply awesome – and it regularly features on the summer menu at Caffè Rojano,” says Paul Ainsworth. “Remember, never keep your fresh tomatoes in the fridge. Instead, store them in a cool, dry place so the flavour keeps developing.

“With their different shapes, sizes and colours, I love using heritage variety tomatoes when they are in season.”

Serves 4. Ingredients: 115g brown crab meat; 200g mayonnaise; Juice of ¼ lemon; 350g tomatoes, sliced; 3tsp red wine vinegar; 1tbsp extra virgin olive oil, plus extra for drizzling; 100g white crab meat, flaked; 10 large basil leaves; Zest of ½ lemon; Zest of ½ lime; Sea salt; Cracked black pepper. For the pickled shallot: 1 large banana shallot, sliced into thin rings; 150ml water; 50g caster sugar; 50ml white wine vinegar; 5g yellow mustard seeds; 1tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Place all the pickled shallot ingredients in a bowl and combine well. Leave to pickle while you crack on with making the other salad elements.

Add the brown crab meat to the mayonnaise, along with the lemon juice. Whisk until smooth, then place in a small bowl and chill until needed. Cut the tomatoes into two centimetre-thick slices, keeping them chunky and funky. Place in a bowl and lightly season with the sea salt and black pepper. Add the red wine vinegar and extra virgin olive oil, then leave to marinate for 20 minutes.

To serve, place the tomatoes on a plate and top with the white crab meat. Add little dollops of the brown crab mayonnaise, then scatter the pickled shallots and basil leaves all over the salad. Finish with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil and a dusting of the zingy lemon and lime zests.

Red onion tarte Tatin with goat’s cheese, watercress and hazelnuts

Paul Ainsworth was inspired to recreate this dish after spending a day at Marco Pierre White’s former restaurant, Mirabelle.

“This became the very first vegetarian dish I put on the first menu I ever wrote for [Cornwall restaurant] No6. I finished it with some roasted hazelnuts and crisp, fresh watercress. It was a winner, even with guests who weren’t vegetarian.

“It also works with small white onions and large shallots. You can get creative with carrots, parsnips, turnips and celeriac, too.”

Serves 4. Ingredients: 3 large red onions, peeled and cut into 2cm pieces with the root left on; 4 sprigs of thyme, leaves picked; 100g sheet of ready-made puff pastry; 15g unsalted butter; 40g hazelnuts, peeled; 8 slices of goat’s cheese (my favourite is Dorstone); 20g watercress, picked and washed; Extra virgin olive oil, for drizzling; Balsamic vinegar, for drizzling; Sea salt; Cracked black pepper. For the balsamic caramel: 60g caster sugar; 1tbsp balsamic vinegar; 25g cold unsalted butter, diced

To make the balsamic caramel, take a small ovenproof frying pan (around 20 centimetres) and melt the sugar over a medium heat, stirring occasionally, until golden. This is called a direct caramel; the temperature will reach 160°C if using a sugar thermometer.

Remove from the heat and, with extreme care, add the balsamic vinegar, which will bubble. Stir to cool, then add the diced, cold butter, bit by bit, to form a velvety butterscotch. Set aside.

Preheat the oven to 200°C fan.

In a bowl, season the sliced red onions with sea salt, a pinch of black pepper and the thyme leaves. Now place the red onions on top of the balsamic caramel, until the pan is completely full.

Take a plate, slightly bigger than the tarte frying pan, and place it on top of the sheet of puff pastry, then cut around the plate to create a circle of pastry.

Carefully place the pastry circle on top of the red onions and gently press all the way around to seal, tucking in the red onions. Make a small hole in the middle of the pastry to allow the steam to escape during baking.

Bake for 55 minutes, checking every 15 minutes or so, until the pastry is crisp. Remove from the oven and place the pan on a rack to cool for at least 20 minutes.

Take a small frying pan and place over a medium–high heat. Add the butter and melt until foaming, then add the hazelnuts and keep them moving in the butter until they are glistening and golden. Season with sea salt. Drain onto kitchen paper, then roughly chop them, leaving them chunky and funky.

Before serving, place the roasted red onion tarte Tatin back in the oven for a few minutes to loosen the caramel and warm through.