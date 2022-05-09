The former members of The Housemartins and The Beautiful South, who spent much of his formative years in Yorkshire, usually cycles around the country and performs to celebrate his birthday.

However, delays with recording due to the pandemic means he is unable to cycle to 60 pubs across the country as he wished. Instead, he's picked out 60 pubs across the country and put "cash behind the bar" so regulars and fans can raise a drink in honour of his 60th birthday.

In a statement on Twitter, he wrote: "I've decided that the next best way to celebrate this coming of age is to handpick 60 pubs across the UK & Ireland and put a given amount of money behind the bar of each one.

Paul has put cash behind the bar of a number of pubs in Yorkshire to celebrate his birthday

"Then, both regulars and yourselves can enjoy a birthday drink on me (until the money runs out, or the bar runs dry!)

"The hope is to bring people together on the day, whilst recognising that many folk who bought my records or showed me support over the years, could do with a wee party, as we come out of Covid and hit potential financial struggles."

The pubs in Yorkshire taking part are:

- The Original Oak, Headingley, Leeds

- The Bay Horse, Market Place, Market Weighton

- Lord Nelson, Arundel Street, Sheffield

- Riverside Kelham, Mowbray Street, Sheffield

- Ye Olde Blue Boll, Market Place, Hull

- The Whalebone, Wincolmlee, Hull

- The Grafton, Grafton Street, Hull

- The White Horse, Hutton Cranswick

- Hatfield Main Pit Club, Stainforth, Doncaster

Heaton, who now tours with former The Beautiful South member Jacqui Abbott, lived in Sheffield, Leeds and Hull in his youth.