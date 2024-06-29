Askwith: leafy, bucolic, well-heeled and exclusive, just the sort of place John Nettles, or whoever’s playing Detective Chief Inspector Barnaby these days, might find himself busy on the murder front. If ever they needed to move the series from Midsomer, Askwith is the spot.

Roses round the doors, hollyhocks, the only sounds are chirruping birds, the silent swoosh of electric SUVs and the screams of the vicar being strangled in the vestry.

The newly configured Penny Bun is named after a type of mushroom found in the woods up the road. You might have known it as The Askwith Arms, and before that The Black Horse.

Penny Bun in Askwith

My last visit was years ago when it was a fairly standard village pub, albeit a massive one, with regulation dark furniture, swirly carpets and laminated menu.

Today the exterior at the front on the main road looks pretty much the same, double-fronted with a middle porch and still not noteworthy but pull into the newly gravelled car park at the side and it’s clear a team of designers and architects has been busy.

The first thing you see is the smart outside seating, all pale oak and grey canvas, then the sleek, single story extension hits you, looking like an episode of Grand Designs and inside it’s really quite something too.

It’s a hushed, muted palette, with walls and ceiling finished in natural clay plaster, unfussy but sophisticated. It’s not severe but stripped back and quietly moody. The longest wooden table I’ve ever seen sits in the centre of the dining room, waiting patiently for a party.

Southern Italian lamb ragu

Scandi tables and chairs line the floor to ceiling windows, and on the opposite side, booths, where we’re placed. ‘Hm a bit tight’ thinks one chum, and it’s true they’re a squeeze but I put it down to late-middle-age-spread. Mine, not hers.

Any thoughts of austerity lift with the warm and cheery welcome, and when the menu shows up it’s clear that there’s generosity there too.

As I write this I’m told that a new/different lunch menu has launched, but as we found it there were half a dozen starters including Lindisfarne oysters, grilled squid and a something called a Wildfarmed flatbread (Wensleydale Fountains Gold rarebit, Denholme Gate honey, fresh summer truffle) perhaps a bit spendy at £14.

Old Spot fritters with sage crackling were decent enough but I didn’t detect much of the ‘scorched apple’. Mushroom Parfait was more successful, the pickled mushrooms (Penny Buns?) crispy shallots and black walnut working well together.

Chocolate cremeux

Next up, two exceptionally good dishes and one slightly disappointing one. Roast sea trout with Sand Hutton asparagus and caper mayo was ‘a dream, the trout lightly and accurately cooked, and a very nicely dressed gem and radish salad with a bit of sweetness to it’ according to the chum who knows more about how food should look and taste than the other two of us put together.

It’s certainly a very pretty plate, bursting with colour. Ragu is never pretty, nor is it meant to be. It’s brown food and the point of it is the long cook of the meat – in this case, lamb.

There’s no question that it’s been on the stove for the right amount of time – possibly days; it’s insanely rich and creamy, and I really like the shower of Yorkshire pecorino and pangrattato. A simple dish, yes – but bursting with flavour.

The burger turns up and it’s on the dry side, and actually not as flavoursome as you’d expect the combo of venison and brisket to be – in contrast to the faultless ragu.

Roast Sea Trout

It’s as if it was made in a different kitchen. Elsewhere on the mains are the likes of beef pie, Old Spot belly pork and ‘PB’ fish pie with lobster sauce, fennel and samphire, and harissa cauliflower steak.

Just in, the new lunchtime menu which is more sandwich-y, with a ham hock, fried egg and piccalilli, and a chip & crab butty. Sides feature ‘chips’ and ‘fancy chips’. This place is growing on me.

It was bought in 2022 by Denton Reserve Holdings, the owners of the nearby Denton Park Estate which itself is undergoing a complete refurb before being reborn as a hotel and extensive rewilding project.

Owners and brothers Cal and Nick Bailey have the climate at the forefront of their thinking, and the pub has undergone a full retrofit using cork cladding, reclaimed stone and bricks and vintage furniture – the designer’s brief stated stylish but sustainable; job done.

It’s time for dessert. Annabel’s Strawberries are, according to the chief taster ‘fabulous. Creamy (iced) parfait, didn’t pick up on the lemon curd but loved the scattering of lemon verbena leaves; a perfect summery dessert’.

The short wait for chocolate cremeux was absolutely worth it, a heavenly dish of crème fraiche, salted caramel, crispy chocolate and a liberal sprinkling of fairy dust. Madeleines are ‘baked to order’ and I like that they list rhubarb trifle and apple crumble along with the posh options.

Venison & White Park Brisket Burger

In the kitchen is seasoned chef Scott Hessel who won the Roux Scholarship in 1990 aged 19. Four years later he opened Mustard & Punch in Honley which along with the Weavers Shed in Golcar soon became THE place to eat in West Yorkshire.

He subsequently travelled and worked here and abroad before returning to his West Yorkshire roots – he’s experienced and accomplished, and once the glitches have been sorted (it’s been open only a matter of weeks) there’s every chance the food will be consistently good.

I’ll be back, for certain, and might even stay – there are five bedrooms ‘carefully crafted with human and ecological health in mind’. They’re done out in the same uncluttered, minimalist fashion as the rest of the place, so not a whiff of chintz. If this is the future of pubs, we’re in safe hands.

Welcome 5/5

Food 4/5

Atmosphere 5/5

Prices 4/5