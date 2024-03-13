External renovations have been proposed at the new Pescado Lounge, located on a prime piece of Whitby real estate on Langborne Road that has been empty since 2022. Last month the company also submitted a licencing application for the Lounge on the site of Whitby’s former Michelin-listed restaurant and tourist information centre.

Plans submitted to the council by Alex Kalebic of Loungers UK propose redecorating the exterior of the building and installing new bi-fold doors, steps, and railings and handrails. The company is also recruiting for several positions at the new site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Documents submitted to the council state the alterations would be “minimal in nature and in keeping with the existing look and feel of the unit”. The new bi-fold doors would be manufactured from PPC aluminium steel and finished in black and would “provide an additional access point into the building”.

The closed down Whitby's Michelin-listed The Star Inn The Harbour at Whitby. Picture by James Hardisty.

The Lounge will be “a neighbourhood café-bar combining elements of a restaurant, British pub and coffee shop culture”.

As of November last year, the Bristol-based company Loungers UK Ltd said it had more than 200 Lounges nationwide, including the Marisco Lounge in Scarborough.

The company is also currently advertising several chef and management positions at the Whitby site, with salaries ranging from £27,000 to £40,000 a year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad