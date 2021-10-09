Pheasant in a creamy dill sauce recipe

Serves 2

Ingredients

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

4 pheasant breast fillets

A big handful of dill, chopped

500ml chicken stock

1 onion, diced

4 tbsp creme fraiche (French if possible, because it won’t split)

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp honey

1 tbsp cornflour

lack pepper

Salt

A glug or two of olive oil

To serve: new potatoes

Method

Heat the olive oil and fry the onion in it until soft.

Add the pheasant and cook until the meat has whitened on the outside.

Add the stock, lemon juice and honey.

Cook for 20 minutes with the lid off.

Add the crème fraiche and dill. Adjust seasoning.

Mix the cornflour with a little water until smooth and pour into the pan. Stir until the sauce thickens.

Serve with new potatoes.