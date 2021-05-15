Picnic Pie recipe

Picnic Pie by Paul Potts of Food2Remember

Ingredients

For the Hot Water Crust Pastry:

400g plain flour

160g lard

200g water

Pinch of salt

For the filling:

2 boneless/skinless chicken thighs

1 boneless/skinless chicken breast

80g apricots

1/4 leek

30g garlic butter

MethodPre heat oven to 200 degrees

Heat up water and lard in a pan until lard has melted.

Place flour into bowl along with a pinch of salt, add the melted lard and water, mixing into a ball

Roll out the pastry and place in a pie dish, leaving enough pastry for the lid.

Cut chicken breast into two pieces and fry in garlic butter, one browned, remove chicken and put to one side to cool.

ince or finely chop the chicken thighs, leek and apricots. Place into a bowl and combine, then split the mixture into two burgers.

Place one burger at the bottom of the pie casing, then add the cooked chicken breast. Place the remaining burger on top.

Add pastry lid, wash with egg and bake at 200 degrees for 60 minutes.