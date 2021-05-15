Picnic Pie recipe

Ingredients
For the Hot Water Crust Pastry:
400g plain flour
160g lard
200g water
Pinch of salt
For the filling:
2 boneless/skinless chicken thighs
1 boneless/skinless chicken breast
80g apricots
1/4 leek
30g garlic butter
MethodPre heat oven to 200 degrees
Heat up water and lard in a pan until lard has melted.
Place flour into bowl along with a pinch of salt, add the melted lard and water, mixing into a ball
Roll out the pastry and place in a pie dish, leaving enough pastry for the lid.
Cut chicken breast into two pieces and fry in garlic butter, one browned, remove chicken and put to one side to cool.
ince or finely chop the chicken thighs, leek and apricots. Place into a bowl and combine, then split the mixture into two burgers.
Place one burger at the bottom of the pie casing, then add the cooked chicken breast. Place the remaining burger on top.
Add pastry lid, wash with egg and bake at 200 degrees for 60 minutes.
Recipe from Food2Remember