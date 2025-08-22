Pictures show first look of new Persian restaurant Biya2 at former TGIs site in Leeds

The site has a custom-designed interior that blends modern and industrial elements with traditional Persian décor. | Biya2

Diners got their first look at a the new contemporary Persian restaurant in the former TGI Friday unit in Leeds.

Biya2 is the latest addition to the dining scene in Leeds and has opened its doors in the site on Wellington Bridge Street.

Seating up to 200 diners the restaurant was bought to life by interior designer Paul Scholfield - blending modern and industrial elements with traditional Persian decor.

Guests can also enjoy live entertainment, themed nights, and one-of-a-kind events at the venue which is part of the Capri Group.

The concept for Biya2 is the creation of hospitality entrepreneur Toraj Dizchi, who has more than 40 years’ experience in the food and drink industry.

His first venture was Soosi in Roundhay.

Mr Dizchi said: “At Biya2 our aim is to create more than just a meal.

“We want every guest to experience authentic flavours, handcrafted cuisine, and hospitality that comes from the heart.