Pignut, which was named in the Michelin Guide in 2023 and has three AA rosettes, was previously based at Bridge Street in Helmsley, but has now taken over the former Hare at Scawton.

Now known as Pignut and The Hare, it opened on Friday (Aug 1) for its first service.

The restaurant, run by Tom and Laurissa Heywood, was given rave reviews and also hailed for its approach to sustainability - something which has been at the heart of the renovation of the pub.

The carpet has been made using recycled bottle tops, flowers planted around the garden have been chosen to support bees, and compost from Pignut’s original compost bin has already been worked into the soil.

The restaurant will continue to serve a tasting menu, although diners can choose either a half or full experience.

The couple said: “We're so proud of what we've created. It still feels like Pignut, just in a beautiful new setting. We haven't reinvented anything - we're just building on what we love and making it even better.”

However, there will be a number of additions compared to the previous incarnation of the restaurant, with interaction set to be at the heart of the dining experience, with each table will be offered a Polaroid photograph to take away with them.

Tom, Laurissa, Liz and Paul outside the Hare | Cara Houchen

“We saw it in Paris and loved it,” said Laurissa. “The idea that you go home with a memory captured that night just stuck with us.”

The bespoke restaurant sign, table legs and handmade skewers have all been crafted by Ollie Fulford of Fulford Forge in Helmsley. The skewers have been forged from Laurissa’s horse’s old horseshoes.

Even the knives have been made to order - each one different - and guests will be invited to choose their own when dining.

