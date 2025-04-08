Pignut Restaurant has been announced as a new entry in the 360°Eat Guide 2025 UK edition

Pignut Restaurant in Helmsley has been announced as a new entry in the 2025 UK edition of the internationally recognised 360°Eat Guide, receiving two sustainability circles and scoring 81–85 points for gastronomy.

Praised for its "innovative, playful cooking entirely based on locally sourced, top-quality ingredients," the guide described the experience at Pignut as one where "food becomes a narrative."

Pignut’s intimate setting and ambitious tasting menu made a lasting impression on jury members, striking a perfect balance between refinement and warmth.

Pignut was awarded two sustainability circles, recognising its genuine commitment to ethical and responsible practice. Highlights include:

Pignut restaurant dishes

Composting food waste and coffee grounds in their own garden

Reusing wax from burnt candles to make new ones

Sourcing ingredients exclusively from local suppliers to minimise food miles

Donating quarterly to Helmsley Walled Garden in support of mental health initiatives

Owners, Tom and Laurissa Heywood commented: “We are absolutely over the moon to be included in this guide which we've been following for a while. To achieve the two circles for our sustainability is great recognition for us. It also makes us very happy to see so many new additions in the guide from the UK - especially from Yorkshire - which shows we are making a step in the right direction in regards to sustainability.”

The 360°Eat Guide is the first of its kind to assess restaurants on both gastronomy and sustainability, considering everything from ingredient sourcing and supplier relationships to staff wellbeing and environmental impact.

Restaurants are evaluated through a dual process: anonymous visits by the guide for culinary assessment, and in-depth conversations exploring a restaurant's sustainability practices.

