Pinch of Nom creators shares their top air fryer recipes - including Chicken Tikka Masala

Chicken tikka masala

“No Pinch of Nom cookbook is complete without one of our oh-so-popular fakeaway curries!” says Kate and Kay Allinson, the brains behind Pinch of Nom.

“Air fryers are ideal for recreating the mouthwatering charred flavours that you usually only get from cooking in a tandoori oven – which is what makes this chicken tikka masala taste as good as a takeaway. The spice-coated chicken pieces cook nice and quickly, keeping them juicy inside, but crisp on the outside.

Chicken tikka masala from Pinch Of Nom Air Fryer by Kate and Kay Allinson (Bluebird, £20). Photo credit: Mike English/PA

“By the time they’re ready to be stirred into the mild, creamy sauce, you won’t want to wait another minute to dig in!”

Serves 4. Ingredients. For the spice mix: 1tsp ground paprika; 1tsp ground coriander; 1tsp ground cumin; 2tsp garam masala; 1tsp garlic granules; ½tsp mild chilli powder. For the chicken tikka: 50g fat-free Greek yoghurt; 1tbsp fresh lemon juice; A few drops of red food colouring (optional); 500g skinless chicken breast, cut into evenly sized 2.5cm cubes. For the sauce: 1 onion, peeled and roughly chopped; 4 garlic cloves, peeled; 3cm piece of root ginger, peeled; 1 red chilli, deseeded (or leave the seeds in for extra spice); Low-calorie cooking spray; 1tsp salt; 1 x 400g tin chopped tomatoes; 500ml plant-based coconut drink; Juice of ½ lemon; 1tbsp mango chutney; 50g fat-free Greek yoghurt; A good handful of fresh coriander leaves, chopped. To accompany: 125g cooked basmati rice

Combine the spices for the spice mix in a small bowl.

In a large non-metallic bowl, make the chicken tikka by mixing together the Greek yoghurt with one tablespoon of the spice mix. Add the lemon juice and a few drops of red food colouring, if using. Stir well and add the diced chicken, mixing until all the pieces are well coated in the marinade. Cover and place in the fridge to marinate for at least two hours, or you can leave overnight if you wish.

To make the sauce, place the onion, garlic, ginger and chilli in a food processor or blender, and blitz to a paste.

Set a non-stick pan over a medium to low heat. Spray well with low-calorie cooking spray. When hot, add the blended paste and the salt, and gently fry for 10 minutes, until it is dry and a golden colour.

Add the remaining spice mix to the paste, and cook for a minute or two until fragrant. Stir in the tomatoes and coconut drink and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to a simmer, cover and cook for 30 minutes.

About five minutes before the end of the cooking time, spray your air fryer basket with low-calorie cooking spray and add the marinated chicken. Spritz the top with low-calorie cooking spray and air-fry for eight to 10 minutes at 200°C, turning halfway through. You may need to do this in batches, depending on the size of your air fryer.

While the chicken tikka cooks, remove the sauce from the heat, stir in the lemon juice and mango chutney, and using a stick blender, carefully blitz until smooth. Stir in the yoghurt and chopped coriander. Add the cooked chicken pieces and stir to coat, then serve with basmati rice.

Sticky teriyaki aubergine

“We couldn’t cram more flavour into these sticky teriyaki aubergines if we tried,” say Kate and Kay Allinson from Pinch of Nom.

“Raid your cupboards and you’ll probably find most of the ingredients you need to make the sticky, sweet, tangy and salty teriyaki glaze. It does call for fish sauce, which is the only thing that makes this recipe not vegetarian – you can swap this for a vegan ‘fish’ sauce if you prefer!”

Serves 4. Ingredients: 2 aubergines (500g), sliced into quarters lengthways; Low-calorie cooking spray; Sesame seeds, toasted (optional); Spring onion, finely sliced (optional). For the teriyaki glaze: 2tbsp dark soy sauce; 1tbsp white wine vinegar; 2tbsp tomato puree; 3tbsp runny honey; ½tsp dried chilli flakes; 1tbsp fish sauce; 2 garlic cloves, peeled and finely grated; 1tbsp finely grated root ginger zest and juice of 1 lime. To accompany: 125g cooked basmati rice

Place the aubergine quarters into the air fryer basket and spray with low-calorie cooking spray. Air-fry at 200°C for eight minutes. Check that the aubergine is soft and cooked all the way through, if not, cook for a further two minutes.

While the aubergines are cooking, place all of the glaze ingredients into a bowl and mix well.

Once the aubergines are cooked, use a pastry brush to brush them with the teriyaki glaze, making sure they are well coated. Air-fry at 180°C for five minutes until the teriyaki sauce takes on a sticky consistency.

Remove from the air fryer and sprinkle over some toasted sesame seeds and sliced spring onion, if using. Serve with rice, or your choice of accompaniment.

White chocolate and blueberry muffins

“These fluffy, berry-licious muffins will have you coming back for seconds (or thirds!)” says Kate and Kay Allinson from Pinch of Nom.

“We’ve folded an ultra-sweet combination of white chocolate chips and tangy blueberries into our low-fat sponge, and kept things delightfully moist by beating the egg with fat-free yoghurt, reduced-fat spread and skimmed milk.

“Luckily, one batch of this speedy recipe makes 12 muffins, so there should be plenty to go around – plus leftovers that you can keep in an airtight container to sweeten up your week. They’re perfect as a grab-and-go breakfast or cuppa-time snack!”

Serves 12. Ingredients: 200g self-raising flour; 1tsp baking powder; 3tbsp granulated sweetener; 50g reduced-fat spread; 1 medium egg; 125g fat-free natural yoghurt; 100ml skimmed milk; 50g white chocolate chips; 100g fresh blueberries

Sift the flour and baking powder together into a mixing bowl. Stir in the sweetener.

Put the spread in a small bowl and pop in the microwave for a few seconds to melt.

In a separate jug, beat the egg, yoghurt, milk, and melted spread together.

Working quickly, make a well in the flour and pour in the wet ingredients. Add the white chocolate chips and blueberries and fold everything together with a spatula, until just combined.

Spoon into the silicone muffin or fairy cake cases. Place into the air fryer basket and air-fry at 160°C for 12 minutes, until risen and golden. To check if they are cooked, a skewer inserted into the centre of the muffin should come out clean. You may have to cook these in batches, depending on the size of your air fryer.