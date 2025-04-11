Pinot with a punch and perfect barbecue wine - Christine Austin's wines of the week

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Wines of the Week

Shh! It’s Riesling 2023, Mosel, Germany, 11.5% Co-op down from £6.95 to £5.95 until April 22: Yes, this is a Riesling, but it is crisp, lemony and dry, and if you like Sauvignon Blanc, you will probably like this. At this price, well worth trying.

Taste the Difference Crémant de Loire, France, 12.5% Sainsbury down from £12 to £11 with a Nectar card until April 29: A splash of Chardonnay rounds out the Chenin fruit in this floral scented, fresh-tasting sparkling wine.​

Elephant in the Room Palatial Pinot Noir 2023, South Eastern Australia, 13.5%, Waitrose down from £11 to £8 until April 15: Bigger and bolder than many Pinots, with dark plum fruit, a hint of spice, soft tannins and a mouthful of flavour – a Pinot with punch.​

Domaine Jones Fitou 2022, Languedoc, France, Booths, 14%, down from £15.50 to £14 until May 6: A chunky flavoursome wine, with damsons, herbs and a structure that will happily accompany anything that comes off the barbecue.​

Good Friday Sale

The Tardis-like shop that is The Wright Wine Company in Skipton has run out of space, so they have decided to have a sale starting on Good Friday April 18. The deals are in the shop only, but you can get a full list of offers at 9am Friday morning, if you register in advance. Email [email protected]

At the time of writing, the deals were not yet finalised but there will be some outstanding bargains such as Cuilleron’s Condrieu down from £45 to £30, Ace of Spades Champagne from Armand de Brignac down from £275 to £145 and there will be mystery cases where the value is reckoned to be twice what you pay.

The shop opens at 9am, but you might need to get in the queue before then.

Delivered to your door

Martinez Wines in Ilkley and Bingley has set up a Wine Delivery Club which will deliver a selection of wines to your door on a regular basis. You agree the styles of wines you like and the frequency you would like them, which can be weekly, monthly or any other frequency you want.

This gives you a chance to explore a wider range of wines than you might choose by standing in front of the shelves. Give them a ring on 01943 600000 to find out more.

Wine Club in Otley

The next dates for The Wine Club run by David of Chez Vin in Otley are Thursday April 24 and May 1 when he will show 8 wines in an informal setting at The Curious Hop Biere café.

There are only 12 places at each tasting, and tickets cost £17.50. It is also worthwhile getting tickets for the Spring Wine Fair to be held at Otley Rugby Club on Friday 23 May from 5.30 to 9.30.