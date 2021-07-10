Pistachio meringue roulade recipe

Ingredients

5 egg whites

250g caster sugar

1 tsp white wine vinegar

1 tsp cornflour

60g pistachios (50g ground and 10g finely chopped to decorate)

350ml double cream

1 tbsp icing sugar

½ tsp rose water

200g raspberries a

Method

1. Pre heat the oven to 180C (160C fan)

2. Line a large swiss roll tin or baking tray with greaseproof paper

3. To make the meringue, whisk the egg whites until stiff and then gradually whisk in the sugar a tablespoon at a time, ensuring that it is fully incorporated before adding the next spoonful.

4. When stiff and glossy, quickly whisk in the cornflour and vinegar.

5. Grind the pistachios in a small blender/grinder until fairly ground but not too fine and then gently fold them in with a large metal spoon.

6. Spread the meringue mixture out on your lined baking tray, smoothing down the surface with a palette knife.

7. Bake for 10 minutes before turning down the temperature to 160C (or 140C fan) for 10-15 minutes until starting to brown on top.

8. Remove from the oven and cool for 5 minutes.

9. Lay a clean tea towel out on the work surface and place a clean sheet of greaseproof paper on top. Invert your baking tray so that the meringue is now cooked side down onto the clean sheet of greaseproof. Remove the tray and gently roll up the meringue (starting on one of the short sides) including the tea towel and 2 sheets of greaseproof until you have a tea towel log shape (this will help to stop any large cracks in your roulade when rolling up again). Leave to cool for an hour.

10. Whisk the double cream, icing sugar and rose water in a large bowl until it forms soft peaks.

11. Gently unwrap your roulade, remove the top layer of greaseproof paper and spread the cream on top (leaving a gap around the edge as it will spread out when rolled up again). Sprinkle the raspberries onto the cream, saving 5 for decorating the top.

12. Gently roll up the roulade again, using the outside paper and tea towel to help you, and place on a serving dish.

13. Decorate with extra raspberries, chopped pistachios and a sprinkling of icing sugar.