Pizza Pieces: The Bradford Italian institution nestled in the Wool Exchange

Nestled in the heart of Bradford city centre, just a stone’s throw from the hustle and bustle of Centenary Square, lies a little piece of Italy: Pizza Pieces. This Italian family-run restaurant, with over 30 years of dedication to the hospitality industry, has become an underground hotspot for a late lunch.

Descending the stairwell of the neoclassical building on Market Street, you’re immediately transported to the streets of Naples, the birthplace of pizza.

The stone-built pizzeria, juxtaposed against Gothic-style elevations, evokes the rich history of Italian cuisine, particularly the Margherita pizza, invented in 1889 by Raffaele Esposito.

The aromas of San Marzano tomatoes and the sound of colloquial Italian fill the air. The only reminder that you’re still in Yorkshire is the Northern chatter from a string of customers waiting in line. The front-of-house staff, managing the rush hour, scurry back and forth, serving giant pizza slices on paper plates to the eager crowd.

Antonio Barbiero, known as ‘Tony’ to those closest to him, reflects on his journey. After migrating to England with his recently widowed mother at sixteen, he was destined to open a pizza place in Bradford.

“If it wasn’t for my mother, I wouldn’t have ended up here,” he says.

Tony’s career in the UK began in Huddersfield at El Greco, which also had a branch in Bradford.

“When that closed down 30 years ago, I took over and decided to change it into Pizza Pieces. I started in 1993 on Bank Street, straight across from Telegraph and Argus. Then, due to a compulsory purchase order for the Westfield Broadway shopping center, I moved here to 16 Market Street in 2006.”

Tony pays homage to his mother, who immigrated to England in the fifties. “I came to England at 16 after being in a boarding school in Italy. My dad died when I was two, and my mother was in England. She brought me here when I turned 16. If it wasn’t for her, there would be no Pizza Pieces.”

Inspired by simple pizza places in Italy, Tony initially dreamed of selling a few pizzas and some pasta. However, rising rents and inflation required him to adapt and expand his offerings.

It took Tony two years to perfect his authentic Italian recipes, from the tomato pizza base to the dough, evolving from a novice to the ‘Colonel of Pizza Pieces,’ as his daughter admiringly refers to him.

“I didn’t know how to make pizza when I started, I had to learn from a friend and even then I had to learn my own way, because it wasn’t how I wanted it. Every day, every morning I worked on my recipes, I thought, is it too watery? Does it need more salt? Does it need more yeast? It took me two years to make it the way I wanted, and that’s what you see today.”

Now at 72, Tony contemplates the future of Pizza Pieces and his potential retirement.

“One day, I might still be coming here with a walking stick, still making pizzas”, he says mockingly while smiling at his daughter. “She’s very good, but will she be able to take over from me?”

He looks to his left to pose the question to her: “Nadalina, will you manage when I’m gone? Because it’s not easy, especially after 33 years when we are getting busier day by day.”

Nada Barbiero says she’s learned everything from her father and has huge shoes to fill, as she hopes to take the family business that’s been operating from underneath the Wool Exchange since she was a child.

“Well after all the advice and all the wisdom that he shared, all of the experience that he’s learned and is picked up on the way, it’s great he is still here with us because he’s helping us how to do things properly, how to never become complacent, make sure the business is always thriving and always have that family feel to it.”

Tony expresses concern about the changing work ethic of the younger generation, as staffing is something he has struggled with after taking a step back from his pizza empire.

“Today’s youth haven’t got that fast approach or quick thinking. It’s all computers nowadays, so whether it is the internet or mobile phones that’s the problem I’m not sure. But with my years of experience, I can see what kind of workers they will be before they start.”

Next year he celebrates his 50th anniversary with wife, Margherita, who has supported him throughout his journey through hospitality to running his own shop.

“I will take her out to a fish and chip shop to celebrate the true British way” he says, as he reminisces over fond memories with his native Italian wife.

Still operating with the same canteen style service, as they first opened, Tony recalls one of the first things that was asked of him in an interview. “The Telegraph and Argus when they first came, said they enjoyed everything but one thing – the plastic knife and fork and a plastic plate that we serve our food in.”

The reason for doing this, he says, was to keep his overheads low.

“At the price of £5.99, how can we afford to serve in ceramic plates for one slice of pizza, we run a fast food style eatery, the same way you can’t expect to be served in proper plates at McDonalds or Burger King.”