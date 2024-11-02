Beef bourguignon “Picture it now… a beef bourguignon in the slow cooker. Red wine in the glass. Barry White on the Alexa. A rose between your teeth. Okay maybe a bit too far,” says chef Poppy O’Toole. “And if I’m being honest, there’s probably better food to get you in the mood than this hearty beef and moist carrot stew, because after a bowl or two of this you’ll be needing at least a three-hour nap. But whatever floats your boat.” If you’re partial to mustard, O’Toole recommends adding a spoonful of Dijon to the mixture before cooking, and serve either with mashed potato or crusty bread. Serves 4. Ingredients: 800g beef shin, diced; 200g pancetta; 250g shallots, finely diced; 2 celery sticks, finely diced; 300g chestnut mushrooms, halved; 2 carrots, thickly sliced; Small handful of thyme, leaves picked; 2 rosemary sprigs, leaves picked; 2 bay leaves; 250ml red wine (I like Malbec); 250ml beef stock; 30g butter, cubed (optional); Splash of olive oil; 1tbsp cornflour, slackened with water; Salt and black pepper; Flat-leaf parsley leaves, to serve (optional) Season the beef generously with salt and let it come up to room temperature. Then, tip it into the bowl of your slow cooker. Add all the remaining ingredients, with the exception of the cornflour, along with one teaspoon of salt and lots of black pepper. Put the lid on and cook on high for five hours, until the beef is completely tender and shreds easily with a fork. Stir through the cornflour slurry, and scatter with a few flat-leaf parsley leaves to serve, if you like. Chicken pesto pasta “This has to be the ultimate crowd-pleaser – it’s got chicken, it’s got cheese and it’s got that ‘wham, bam, thank you ma’am’ that will get you wanting to make this for dinner more than just one week,” says chef Poppy O’Toole. “Also, plot twist… I actually use my slow cooker in summer, too. That’s right, your slow cooker doesn’t need to gather dust during the warmer months. Let’s be controversial and use it year-round.” Serves 4. Ingredients: 2 skinless, boneless chicken breasts; 100ml dry white wine (or use chicken stock); 100g Parmesan, grated, and the Parmesan rind if you have it, plus extra to finish; 70g pine nuts, toasted; 1 x 200g ball of mozzarella, torn into pieces; 3 garlic cloves, minced; 2tbsp full-fat cream cheese; 100g basil, plus extra leaves to serve; Squeeze of lemon juice; 500ml hot chicken stock; 300g rigatoni pasta; Handful of cherry tomatoes, halved; 3tbsp olive oil; Salt and black pepper Season the chicken breasts with salt and pepper. Add them to the bowl of your slow cooker with the wine (or stock), Parmesan (including the rind, if using), pine nuts, mozzarella, garlic and cream cheese. Season well again, put the lid on and cook on high for two to three hours or on low for six to seven hours. Once the chicken is cooked, remove it from the slow cooker. Add the basil, lemon juice and hot chicken stock to the slow cooker and blitz using a hand-held stick blender. Add your pasta, stir, then place the lid back on and cook on high for 40 minutes to one hour, until the pasta is tender. In that time, using a pair of kitchen tongs or a couple of forks, pull apart the chicken breasts to shred them. When the pasta is cooked, add the chicken back into the slow cooker, toss in your cherry tomatoes, drizzle in your olive oil, and add another little sprinkle of grated parmesan. Serve straight away. Peanut satay curry “Mmmm, yes please – a lovely, nutty satay curry,” says chef Poppy O’Toole. “I love a good nut. The peanuts in this dish make for a delicious savoury curry that proves a satay doesn’t just have to be a chicken on a stick. Cook this up for your veggie friends and the meat-eaters won’t be complaining either.” O’Toole recommends serving with white rice, and adding some extra salted peanuts on top if you want extra crunch. Serves 4. Ingredients: 1 vegetable stock cube, plus extra if needed; 200ml boiling water; 2 sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 2cm dice; 3 garlic cloves, crushed; 1 lime, zested and juiced; 1 x 400g can of chickpeas, drained; 400ml full-fat coconut milk; 150g peanut butter; 2tbsp runny honey; 2tbsp dark soy sauce; 2tsp mild curry powder; ½tsp ground turmeric; 150g kale, stems removed and sliced; Salt and black pepper. To serve: Thumb-sized piece of ginger, peeled and julienned 4 spring onions, sliced; Handful of coriander, leaves chopped; 2 red chillies, deseeded and thinly sliced First, dissolve the stock cube in the boiling water. Then add it to the bowl of your slow cooker with everything else except the kale. Season with one teaspoon of salt and plenty of pepper and stir to combine. Put the lid on and cook on high for two to three hours or on low for six hours, until the sweet potato is completely tender. When the timer has 15 minutes left, stir in the kale. Once the curry is cooked, taste to check the seasoning and adjust as needed. If you prefer curry a little more loose, stir in more stock to your preferred consistency. Divide the curry between four bowls and scatter over the ginger, spring onions, coriander and chillies.