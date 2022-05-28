Pub chain announces 6p pints to celebrate Jubilee Week - here’s the codeword you need to get one

Greene King Local pubs are slashing pints to 6p in honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee - here’s how to get one.

By Caroline Howley
Saturday, 28th May 2022, 9:20 am
Updated Saturday, 28th May 2022, 9:23 am

Greene King pubs are kicking off Jubilee Week with a special offer on Monday May 30.

The pub chain will charge just 6p per pint - the same price they cost at the Queen’s coronation back in 1952.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

In order to secure one of the low-cost pints, punters should head to the bar and say the code word - ‘1952’.

Claim your 6p pint at participating Greene King pubs

The deal will last for one day only, and customers will only be permitted to claim one low-cost pint in each pub.

Participating pubs in Yorkshire include:

Pheasant (Birstall)

Singing Chocker (Glasshoughton)

Fenay Bridge (Fenay Bridge)

Black Bull (Lindley)

Lord Darcy (Leeds)

Angel Inn (Rothwell)

Station Hotel (Crossgates)

Horsforth (Horsforth)

Angel (Baildon)

Crown (Bradford)

Carleton (Pontefract)

Dragon (Leeds)

New Inn (Leeds)

Travellers Rest (Leeds)

To find out if your local Greene King pub is participating in the celebrations click here.

Greene KingQueenLeeds