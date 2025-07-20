Pub of the week: The Albion in Clifford pulls in locals with warm welcomes and 700 pints of Guinness a week

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First impressions matter, and the couple running The Albion, Steve and Sandy Blenkiron, make sure visitors and, indeed, their dogs too, are more than welcome. Two boards outside the entrance have welcome signs, and once inside, you can’t help but notice the warm atmosphere.

Steve, who’s been in the pub business since 2010 and his wife, Sandy, a former primary school teacher in Scunthorpe, have managed The Albion for three years, and the pub is clearly a focal point of Clifford, along with the splendid Roman Catholic church, the Anglican one and the Methodist chapel.

It seems that The Albion may have started life as a small hotel in 1904/05, where Catholic nuns, teaching at the nearby St. John’s School for the Deaf, stayed. Today, though, it’s a popular drinkers’ pub, selling no less than 700 pints of Guinness a week. Another favourite among a wide range of beers and lagers is Farmers Blonde, £4.90 a pint, brewed by Bradfield’s in Sheffield.

The Albion Clifford

Steve and Sandy stress their pub is not necessarily for young people, so drinkers tend to be middle-aged and beyond. The busiest times are Friday and Saturday teatimes when villagers cram the bar. A professionally run quiz on Thursdays often has up to 80 attendees, and with three large screens, followers of Leeds United, Liverpool and Manchester United are catered for.

Wine and spirits sell strongly, and if gin is your tipple, Steve and Sandy don’t have far to go for their supplies. A bottle’s throw from the pub is the Oxtown Gin distillery, also on Chapel Lane.

If you don’t fancy watching football, a Folk Music evening is held every third Wednesday, adding to the attractions of the Albion, whose good points match those of the village.

The Albion, Chapel Lane, Clifford, Wetherby LS23 6HU.

Welcome 5/5

Armosphere 5/5

Drinks choice 5/5